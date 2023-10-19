90 Day Fiance Cast Weigh in on Brutal Conflict in Israel, Gaza

Since the outbreak of horrific violence in Israel earlier this month, a lot of people have spoken out.

Some from a place of education and compassion. Others from a place of ignorance. Or, in some cases, spiteful cruelty.

90 Day Fiance is a sprawling franchise whose cast members span the globe, including a number of people with close ties to the situation. We have seen something similar with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here is how the cast with the closest links to the conflict have weighed in.

Sitting side-by-side, Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik speak to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, a lot of 90 Day Fiance fans thought of a pair of franchise fan-favorites who recently filmed in Israel.

Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik filmed Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days in Israel not so long ago.

They actually met in Israel. Alexei’s family is from Ukraine, and the couple currently resides in Florida.

On Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren Brovarnik learns from her friends that her parents have RSVPed “no” to her baby shower. (Image Credit: TLC)

Since the conflict began, Loren has been posting updates alongside anecdotes from the country and a number of donation links.

Obviously, any crisis is a prime opportunity for scammers to strike. But Loren received a link “directly from a friend” whom she met in 2013 — the same trip on which she met Alexei.

According to her, donors can help her friend help victims of violence — and has raised over $250,000 in the process. At least some of that came from Loren’s followers.

On Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, the titular stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have had a lot of awkward conversations with family. (Image Credit: TLC)

Alexei also posted on Instagram, expressing “the intitial deep pain and sorrow, and like feelings of hopelessness, are slowly turning into anger and outrage.”

He was specifically referring to Hamas’ attack upon hundreds of Israeli civilians, including neighborhoods and a music festival.

At present, it is believed that Hamas still has hostages.

Loren Brovarnik and husband Alexei Brovarnik sit side-by-side while wearing matching black tops. (Image Credit: TLC)

Alexei expressed a belief that Jews in Israel and also worldwide want to “eradicate Hamas from being a constant threat.”

Notably, no demographic is a monolith. Rabbis have been arrested while protesting against Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign against the citizens of Gaza.

While many of them might share Alexei’s desire that Hamas no longer threaten innocent lives, it seems that they do not support the governments methods.

Alexei Brovernik appears on his and his wife’s spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days. (Image Credit: TLC)

Alexei, on the other hand, noted that despite the slaughter of thousands of Palestinians, he believes that the IDF would do everything possible to “not harm innocents.”

He expressed his complete faith in the “IDF and Israeli special forces.”

While that may a difficult sentiment to understand in the face of so many bombed hospitals and massacred Palestinian children, Alexei is likely thinking of how he would prioritize things if he were still serving in the Israeli military. And if he had a choice.

During 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 3, Avery Mills speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 3. Since then, they have only grown on fans — even those who doubted their relationship.

They now reside in the United States, but married in Lebanon. Omar is from Syria.

In a recent post, Avery shared some of the devastation from Gaza (not the gore, just the destruction and emotional toll), captioning her Instagram update with “why you’re not seeing Palestinian suffering.”

After marrying, Avery Mills and Omar Albakour discuss their relationship while seated on a bed on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 3. (Image Credit: TLC)

Sometimes, discussing the horrific death toll among Palestinians elicits bizarre accusations. Avery preempted those.

“Know that Omar and I have not an ounce of hate in our heart for our Jewish brothers and sisters,” she wrote.

Avery pointed out that a government — in this case, the government of Israel — does not represent a religion or even a people. Her remarks are very similar to those that Gigi Hadid has since made.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour were downright adorable while speaking to the confessional camera on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 3. So cute! (Image Credit: TLC)

As her post continued, Avery expressed that she is praying for all civilians who are in harm’s way during this conflict. Her hope is for peace.

“I am praying for love and justice,” Avery affirmed, “just as much as the rest of us.”

90 Day Fiance fans and followers showered her with well-deserved support.

Meisha Johnson looks over at her very awkward love, Nicola Kanaan, during a visit with his family. (Image Credit: TLC)

Much more recently, viewers have seen Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6.

Nicola is from Israel. His family is from Israel. And, as we all watched, Meisha visited him there not so long ago.

It will not surprise anyone to hear that Meisha wrote for followers to “stay in prayer, and tell the people you love how much you love them.”

Meisha and Nicola did a certain version of tourist behavior while visiting historic sites that are central to their shared beliefs. (Image Credit: TLC)

On a more worldly level, Meisha confirmed that Nicola remains safe.

“They have now set up a secondary place of shelter,” she shared, “because where things are really heating up now, in the Norht, by the Lebanese border, that’s exactly where he is.”

Nicola visited this summer, almost certainly while filming. But now he’s back home in Israel — but still safe.