Is Kylie Jenner looking old for her age?

That’s the conclusion hateful critics have come to after new photos of the 26-year-old mom went viral this week.

In the pics, Kylie is seen working the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week.

She’s her usual stylish and confident self, but according to some commenters, Kylie also looks much older than usual in the pics.

Kylie Jenner attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner Slammed By Haters: Why Does She Look So Old?!

Yes, Kylie is getting roasted on social media by folks who think she’s aging prematurely due to her overuse of facial fillers.

“Why does she look like she just turned 47?” one Twitter/X user asked this week.

“She’s aging in dog years,” another joked.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“I’m the one turning 40 this year, not you baby girl,” a third chimed in.

Needless to say, the commentary was brutal, even by the standards of anonymous haters.

Many noted that Kylie also seems to prefer an “older” aesthetic these days, favoring neutral colors and looser fits over her usual bright and skintight attire.

Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

That could be a reflection of the fact that celebs attending this year’s PFW tended toward more understated looks.

Or it could be further evidence that Kylie has entered a new era in her life and career.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet: Getting Serious?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kylie is dating actor Timothee Chalamet, and by all accounts, the relationship is moving rapidly.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine)

Insiders say the A-listers talk about their future often, and Timothee has already met Kylie’s kids.

There have even been rumors that Kylie is pregnant with Timothee’s baby, though we’ve seen no solid evidence to support that claim.

Whatever the case, Kylie has already accomplished an astonishing amount and packed a whole lot of living into her 26 years.

Kris Jenner, a guest, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and Rachid Mohamed Rachid attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

She’s a mom, a CEO, and essentially a one-woman industry.

The arguments that she appears old for her age are obviously overblown, and if she really doesn’t look like herself these days, that could be a result of lighting, makeup, or any number of temporary factors.

But in any event, we hope that Kylie isn’t terribly bothered by the remarks about her appearance.

Because while she may have been born into a world where looks are of the utmost importance, Kylie went on to create a life so rich and varied that her physicality is one of the least interesting things about her.