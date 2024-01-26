Taylor Swift is raging at the moment.

For a very good reason.

And also for a very sick and twisted and troubling reason.

As you may have heard about already, there are a number of FAKE Taylor Swift nude photos circulating around the Internet right now.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards… and looks amazing while doing so! (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We’d like to emphasize this as strongly as possible: The pictures are fake. They are phony. Someone as used artificial intelligence to create images of the artist that DO NOT EXIST.

These snapshots have been viewed more than 27 million times over Twitter, amassing more than 260,000 Likes in the first 19 hours they went viral.

Some of the photos are created out of nothing at all.

Others have taken a real image and removed Swift’s clothing using AI-related tools.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The origin of these pictures isn’t clear, but a watermark on them indicates they came from a years-old website that is known for publishing fake nude images of celebrities.

The website has a portion of its website titled “AI deepfake.”

Overall, dozens of graphic images were uploaded to Celeb Jihad that feature Swift in a series of sexual acts while dressed in Kansas City Chief memorabilia and inside of Arrowhead Stadium, where boyfriend Travis Kelce plays home games.

It’s all extremely disgusting and is enough to make you think perhaps certain types of technology shouldn’t exist.

Taylor Swift watches during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift, for her part, has not said a word in public about this extreme violation of privacy.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the singer is furious.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” a source told this outlet on Thursday.

“The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with.”

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s not so shocking with Elon Musk in charge, but we digress.

Added the aforementioned insider:

“These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone.

“Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be.

“The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.”

Taylor Swift attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The same way that Taylor Swift has impacted the economy, the music business, the sports industry and basically every other sector of society… it sounds like she may impact this area of life as well in the wake of this controversy.

“It is clear that AI technology is advancing faster than the necessary guardrails,” said Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. this week.

“Whether the victim is Taylor Swift or any young person across our country — we need to establish safeguards to combat this alarming trend.”

“My bill, the AI Labeling Act, would be a very significant step forward.”