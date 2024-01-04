Kailyn Lowry: I Need to Get Ozempic Shots!

Kailyn Lowry on Ozempic? It’s more likely than you think!

Fans have had a lot of trouble figuring out what to think of Kailyn’s baby bump photos and life decisions.

Well, it’s time to buckle up, because there’s another controversial-at-best choice on the horizon.

Kail has been very open about changes to her body over the years, including plastic surgery.

She’s now talking about using Ozempic for weight loss. And something tells us that she already knows why it’s so divisive.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Big changes for Kailyn in 2024?

During Tuesday’s episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her weight loss plans.

“I’m scared. I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” she expressed.

She and cohost Vee Rivera had been discussing how weight loss becomes more challenging with age.

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kail has not directly addressed the reports of her welcoming twins, though many listeners assumed that she was referring in part to pregnancy-related gains.

In 2016, she very famously underwent a “mommy makeover” in the form of cosmetic surgery. In retrospect, there were positives and negatives to that.

“Yeah, it was the best decision I ever made,” Kail stated on the podcast. “The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids.”

Kailyn Lowry hosts multiple podcasts. She’s featured here on one of them. (Image Credit: Instagram)

WORST decision? We know about Chris Lopez

Many Teen Mom franchise fans are a little too aware of Kail’s personal history to accept the idea that premature cosmetic surgery was her “worst decision.”

However, it’s true that she gave birth to Lux in 2017. And to the shock (but not necessarily surprise) of many of her followers, she didn’t stop there.

“I was in the gym five days a week,” Kail said of her post-recovery fitness habits. “If you’re going to get plastic surgery you have to maintain it.”

Kailyn Lowry says she did NOT blur this photo because she’s pregnant. ( Photo Credit: Instagram)

As we mentioned, Kail has not confirmed the birth of her twins. But she did (finally) confirm that she was expecting twins back in October.

We do know that she gave birth to Creed in 2020 and then to Rio in 2022. While she conceived Creed with Chris Lopez for reasons that no one will ever fully understand, both Rio and the twins are with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Reports claim that she welcomed the twins as early as November, but Kail continued to post baby bump pics well into December.

Kailyn Lowry poses for a pregnancy mirror selfie. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Cosmetic surgery isn’t as simple as it seems

For the moment, Kailyn says that she can’t have another “mommy makeover.” And the reason is simple.

“I’d have to lose weight before they would even consider me for it,” Kail expalined.

“Before my mommy makeover, I had to go get a bunch of tests and then a doctor had to approve that I was like, in healthy condition in order to get [it],” she noted. “Because it’s going to be like, a lot of blood loss, a lot of stitches and healing.”

Kailyn Lowry appears on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“I almost needed a blood transfusion during my surgery and then second, I’ve been anemic ever since,” Kailyn emphasized.

She added: “Like, I’ve never not been anemic since 2016.”

Even so, she remains excited to undergo a breast reduction, vowing: ”I’m getting a reduction no matter what. At some point, I will have small t–ties.”

Kailyn Lowry has never needed reality TV cameras to have a life full of drama and chaos. (Image Credit: MTV)

No more babies for Kailyn?

Back in November, Kail vowed that she was done with pregnancies — including the unexpected variety — for good.

That sounds like a wise decision. Many of her fans have noted that it may be long overdue.

We would emphasize that it is always Kailyn’s choice. Even if many of her decisions — particularly when it comes to the men in her life — have been poor ones.

The incomparable, dramatic Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2. She is never boring, we’ll give her that much. (Image Credit: MTV)

Should Kailyn become an Ozempic girlie?

Which brings us back to Kailyn Lowrey’s Ozempic plea. Because a lot of people have condemned Ozempic use, if not always for the right reasons.

Simply put, it’s a diabetes medicine that rich people (and yes, that includes Kail) can use for easy weight loss. This has caused documented shortages on multiple continents — and real struggles for people who actually need it.

Everyone deserves whatever body and body type they desire, and that includes Kailyn. But even if it weren’t for questions about cancer risks among semaglutide-users, there are real ethical concerns.