Chris Lopez reached out to ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lopez around Christmas this year.

But not to wish her a happy holiday season.

Based on an Instgram Live session on Thursday in which he absolutely BLASTED the Teen Mom 2 alum, Lopez wanted to talk with sons Lux and Creed for the occasion.

She didn’t answer, however. And only then responded to Lopez after her went online and complained about her.

Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry have QUITE the history between them. (Instagram)

“Now that I’m on here, speaking my mind, now you wanna call me back?” he said in a video captured by @TeenMomFanz, adding of his former lover:

“You should have let me talk to our son when I wanted, like our court order says. I can talk to my kids.”

As mentioned above, Chris and Kailyn share two young boys.

They have quite the ugly history… with Lowry getting arrested at one point for allegedly assaulting Lopez… and with Lopez more recently shaming Lowry for sleeping around.

Kailyn Lowry poses for a pregnancy mirror selfie. (Instagram)

In his latest rant, Lopez focused on the fact that Lowry tried to hide the arrival of fifth son Rio in order to make as much money off his existence as possible.

“She’s got to make as much money as she can off this sh-t,” he said. “How are you gonna exploit your kids for some money?”

From what we can tell, Lowry gave birth this fall to twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott — yet continues to mislead the public over this development.

“You kept that boy a secret for a year straight!” Lopez went on in regard to Rio, citing the way in which Kailyn got angry over various media outlets revealing this news before she could do so first.

“How are you gonna have the nerve to come out here and say, ‘They robbed me of it!’ So you mean to tell me people ‘robbed’ you for a year-and-a-half straight of telling the truth?

“Make that make sense. A year-and-a-half straight to tell your f-cking truth?”

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this photo from Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

Lopez proceeded to trash his ex for all the damage she causes to, well… pretty much everyone.

“You f-ck with everybody’s mental health. Everybody that comes into your life, you f-ck with their mental health…you’re foul,” Chris said.

“You’re a foul motherf-cker. You swore on your kids [that you didn’t have a fifth baby]. No, you’re lying. Multiple times you swore on your kids lives that you only had four kids.

“You swore on your kids lives when you had seven kids.”

Concluded Lopez:

You is a foul bitch.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Just a month ago, Chris took to Instagram Live to advise Lowry “stay off your back,” lashing out after he claimed Kailyn refused to let Lux and Creed see him over their Thanksgiving break.

“My first baby mama, Kail Lowry, ain’t nobody more miserable than that chick!” Lopez said back then.

“How you got mother fking seven kids?!

“You miserable as hell, Bro, and you just wanna make everybody else f-cking miserable…

“You need to grow the fk up, seriously, and stay the f-ck off your back!”