Looks like there’s another empty bed in the Duggar compound!

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Jim Bob and Michelle’s teenage nephew Tyler Hutchins has moved out of the couple’s Arkansas home after seven years in their care.

Tyler is the son of Michelle’s niece Rachel Hutchins who was unable to meet his needs as a parent amid persistent legal troubles and struggles with addiction.

Rachel’s situation has not improved to the point that she’s able to care for Tyler, but a family court judge recently decided that it’s time to try a new arrangement.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Tyler will now be living with his grandparents in a much smaller home that will probably afford him far more privacy.

(The Duggar “big house” is about 7,000 square feet, but Jim Bob and Michelle have 19 biological children, several of whom still live at home.)

There have been reports that Jim Bob and Michelle lost custody of Tyler, but that’s not quite accurate.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Getty)

However, even though the adults all agreed that the change was in Tyler’s best interest, the transfer of custody was not entirely smooth.

Jim Bob and Michelle agreed to surrender custody, but both sides wound up retaining lawyers.

It seems that the cause of the dispute was some missing money that had belonged to Tyler.

Jim Bob Duggar appears on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jim Bob explained that the funds were used by Tyler to purchase a car — a surprising development, given that the boy is only 15 years old.

It’s another sketchy situation for Jim Bob, but it seems that he was once again able to weasel his way out of it.

According to a new report from OK! magazine, the transfer of custody was made official on December 21, and Tyler has taken up residence roughly 30 minutes from the Duggars’ home.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“The appointment of John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins as guardians of Tyler Wayne Hutchins is necessary to protect the minor and his estate,” the court documents read.

The judge noted that Rachel is still “unable to meet Tyler’s health, safety, and other needs,” and the boy’s biological father is “undetermined and is not listed on the birth certificate.”

“It is therefore considered, ordered and adjudged, that Petitioners, John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, are appointed Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of Tyler Wayne Hutchins,” the judge continued.

Jim Bob Duggar has raised 19 kids. At least one of them has been accused of pedophilia. (Photo Credit: TLC)

So it looks like another Duggar kid has flown the coop.

Once he turns 16, Tyler can use his new car to visit the adoptive mom and dad who were such a huge part of his childhood.

But given all the messiness surrounding that family, maybe it’s better if the kid just makes a clean break.