Jill Duggar: Secretly Pregnant With Baby #4?!

Jill Duggar has had a very hectic 2023.

In fact, it might have the wildest year of her adult life, which is really saying something.

Back in September, Jill published her debut memoir, and her parents promptly issued a statement condemning her as a liar and a fraud.

This was the same year in which Jill agreed to be interviewed for Shiny Happy People, an Amazon Prime documentary that exposed abuse and corruption within the cult that shaped her family’s belief system.

Jill Duggar and her husband held very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

So how does one top such an incredibly eventful year now that we’ve entered the homestretch?

Well, Jill belongs to a family that’s best known for their love of procreation, so perhaps it’s not surprising that fans think she’s closing out 2023 with another pregnancy!

Yes, Duggar-watchers are once again convinced that Jill is expecting a fourth child.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

As usual, their “evidence” is pretty flimsy, but when it comes to the Duggars, pretty much every pregnancy rumor has a 50 percent chance of being accurate.

The latest claims about Jill stem from a recent Instagram Story in which she posed with some friends from church.

As UK tabloid The Sun points out, Jill was wearing a loose-fitting outfit and bending at the waist in one of the shots.

Jill Duggar poses for a selfie while cooking at home. (Instagram)

And that was all it took to convince her followers that she’s expecting!

“We haven’t seen too much of her; meaning all of her on her posts lately. I don’t know this is just a kind of strange way to bend over and hide something possibly?” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“She’s stuck in Duggar mode lol. All the girls do this in photos lol. But possibly?” another added.

“Even Jill being so removed from them, there’s always a possibility they’re pregnant lol but I doubt it,” a third chimed in.

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“What if she preggers again? Even though supposedly she and Derek have stated many times that they’re done because it damages her body too much?” a fourth wrote.

Other users noted that Jill may have had reasons for her strange posture that had nothing to do with the state of her womb.

“It could be she’s trying to appear shorter?” one person suggested.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

“Jill is fairly tall at 5’7″. It is a little odd to stoop over that way, but maybe she was moving when the photo was taken.”

As several fans have noted, Jill previously stated that she’s done having kids, so it seems unlikely that she’s expecting another bundle of joy.

But as many others have already countered — Jill is a Duggar, so there’s always a possibility of a pregnancy.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep you apprised of any developments!