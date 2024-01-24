Sci-fi fans are mourning the passing of character actor Gary Graham, whose cause of death is now confirmed.

Some actors become household names, more famous for their personal lives and public brands than for any role.

But there are legions of actors, like the late great Gary Graham, who entertain generations and obtain recognition for their versatility as an actor. We recognize them from their work.

Graham died at 73. Fans and family alike are mourning his loss.

Gary Graham, who played the Vulcan character Ambassador Soval on the television series “Enterprise,” speaks at the Star Trek convention at the Las Vegas Hilton August 12, 2005. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What was Gary Graham’s cause of death?

The beloved character actor passed away on Monday, January 22, while hospitalized in Spokane, Washington.

Graham’s cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Becky Graham, his wife of nearly 25 years, confirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gary Graham portrayed Ambassador Soval on all four seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise. He brought a nuanced combination of gravitas and sass to the role. (Image Credit: Paramount)

Gary Graham is immortalized in science fiction

In the 1980s, Gary Graham played Detective Matthew Sikes on Alien Nation, a TV series with a memorably punny title. The show is a science fiction classic and played in syndication for years.

He reprised the role in a series of Alien Nation television movies. However, he is arguably even better known for his roles within the Star Trek franchise.

Graham portrayed a charismatic yet unkind Ocampan on Voyager‘s second season. But he played Ambassador Soval on all four seasons of Enterprise — a pivotal role where he was, at times, a well-intentioned antagonist and, at other times, a vital ally. Graham brought vital nuance to this memorable Vulcan role.

Gary Graham gives a Vulcan greeting at Grand Slam XIV: The Sci-Fi Summit on March 11, 2006. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

What’s more is that the actor, already familiar to Star Trek showrunners, was a top contender for the captain’s chair on more than one Star Trek series.

Obviously, showrunners and producers and writers discuss many possibilities before landing a casting choice.

Graham’s role on Star Trek was already indelible. Through him and through Jolene Blalock’s character, viewers explored Vulcan culture in a more in-depth way than any series before or since has attempted.

Gary Graham appears on screen alongside his name in the opening credits of a Season 4 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. (Image Credit: Paramount)

Graham’s ex wife mourns him with everyone else

Though Graham’s wife, Becky Graham, was with him when he passed away, she is not the only one mourning him.

His ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, expressed her heartbreak and devastation in a Facebook tribute.

“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” Lavelle began.

Jeffrey Combs and Gary Graham pose at Grand Slam XIV: The Sci-Fi Summit on March 11, 2006. Both already established science fiction character actors, Graham and Combs played foil characters on Star Trek: Enterprise, sharing multiple memorable scenes. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

“We are completely devastated,” Lavelle wrote, “especially our daughter.”

She detailed: “His wife, Becky was by his side.”

Lavelle detailed: “I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, ‘Alien Nation.’ But he had already been in movies like ‘All the Right Moves’ with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits.”

Gary Graham’s ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, posted a powerful tribute on Facebook after the actor’s passing. (Image Credit: Facebook)

“Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian, and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee,” Lavelle listed.

“This was sudden,” she shared.

“So please,” Lavelle asked, “pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief.”

Gary Graham appears as Ambassador Soval on “The Forge,” a Season 4 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. (Image Credit: Paramount)

“Fly high into the heavens Gar!” Lavelle then expressed.

She concluded: “Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses, and most importantly, our daughter.”

That is a very moving tribute — especially coming from a former spouse.