Christine Brown’s Kids Absolutely Love David Woolley!

It’s not exactly news that Christine Brown adores David Woolley.

The Sister Wives star did go ahead and marry him, after all.

She’s gushed incessantly over Woolley ever since, recently comparing her husband to the perfect flavor of ice cream.

It’s all very sweet and romantic and we really are so very happy for Christine, who has left her life of polygamy far behind.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

But what about the reality star’s children?

It’s been rather well-documented that Christine believes ex-spouse Kody Brown was an awful father, which contributed a great deal to why she decided to leave him in November 2021.

One would therefore think Brown’s kids are fully on board with Woolley, who has eight kids of his own that he shared with his late wife?

And, well, one would be correct in this assumption.

Christine Brown gesture here at David Woolley during his first Sister Wives appearance. (TLC)

In footage from the upcoming TLC wedding special that will feature Christine and David exchanging vows, the former’s daughters gather around to discuss the major occasion.

“We are very excited for mom’s wedding. Well, I’m excited, I don’t know, are you excited?” Aspyn Brown Thompson says at one point, turning toward her sister, Ysabel Brown.

“I’m excited. Are you excited?” she replies … and then the camera pans to Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely Brown, who nods her head.

This footage has been provided to us by TODAY.com.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying each other’s presence in this sweet photo. (Instagram)

From there, Aspen asks Truely if she’s prepared for her mother to get married the next day, prompting the following reply:

“Well, I already live with both of them. They live in the same house. I refer to David and her as husband and wife already and she’s like, ‘We’re not married yet.’ And I’m like, ‘You live in the same house.”

For her part, meanwhile, Mykelti says she has “already accepted [David] as our stepfather,” a proclamation we’re certain will put a huge smile on the lips of Christine.

Eventually, the sneak peek shifts to Christine’s daughters in a different setting — Ysabel explaining why she’s so happy that her mother has found her soulmate.

“He’s obsessed with her and so it’s nice to see that. And he should be. She’s awesome,” she says.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine and David got married in October at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah.

“It’s a fairytale,” Brown told People Magazine shortly after her lovely wedding ceremony, adding at the time:

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Brown’s son, Paedon, and her dad walked her the down aisle, according to various reports from this fall; while Christine wore a dress from Boda Bridal to the altar.

Say hello to a husband and wife! Christine Brown and David Woolley got married in October 2023. (Instagram)

In the clip published by TODAY, Christine tells one of her kids on the eve of her nuptials:

“I’m never going to get cold feet. I’m marrying the love of my life.”

The Christine Brown wedding special will part one on Sunday, January 7 on TLC and part two on Sunday, January 14.