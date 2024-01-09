Adan Canto, a veteran actor best known for roles on The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, has passed away after having been diagnosed with appendiceal cancer.

He was 42 years old.

The very sad news was confirmed late Tuesday by the star’s reps, who told Deadline this afternoon:

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Adan Canto attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Canto most recently portrayed the male lead on The Cleaning Lady for two seasons.

Canto was planning to rejoin the cast later in Season 3 after he had overcome the health issues that eventually took his life.

Tragically, of course, he was unable to do so.

The series will pay tribute to its star with a card on the Season 3 premiere.

Adan Canto attends “Bennett’s War” Los Angeles Premiere at Warner Bros. Studios on August 13, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Forrest Film)

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment also shared a statement in the wake of Canto’s death. It reads as follows:

“A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.

“This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Adan Canto on the pilot episode of Designated Survivor. (BEN MARK HOLZBERG/DISNEY/GETTY)

On Designated Survivor, Canto played Vice President-elect Aaron Shore opposite Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons.

He also had a memorable turn on Narcos as real-life politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla and did an arc on Second Chance.

Prior to his career in Hollywood, Canto was a singer-songwriter in San Antonio, Texas and Mexico City, performing as the lead singer of the band Del Canto.

On the big screen, Canto took on the role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past and also had major roles in 2 Hearts, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised and Agent Game, among other films.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Adan Canto.

May he rest in peace.