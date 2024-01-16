Rebel Wilson is opening up to fans about her recent weight gain.

Back in 2020, the Australian actress and comedian dedicated herself to making numerous lifestyle changes.

As a result, she lost a dramatic eighty pounds.

She has now regained a notable portion of that. That is not unusual — but Rebel has complex feelings about her changing body.

Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia)

Rebel Wilson has regained some of her lost weight

On Monday, January 15, Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to discuss her body and her feelings about it.

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)!” she began her caption.

Rebel knows that millions of her fans and followers are American. We are one of only three countries that measure weight in pounds.

Rebel Wilson penned an Instagram Caption on January 15, 2024 to describe her weight and her feelings about her body. (Image Credit; Instagram)

“It makes me feel bad about myself,” the comedian confessed.

She acknowledged that “it shouldn’t … but it does.”

As Rebel went on to explain, her success and busy career have effectively distracted her from her body goals.

“I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir,” Rebel then affirmed.

She then added that “it’s just been a LOT.” It certainly sounds like it!

Rebel Wilson attends amfAR Gala 2023 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF)

The Australian comedian then opened up her comments for responses from anyone who has had similar experiences — or is having one right now.

“Anyone else going through the same thing?” Rebel asked her fans and followers.

Many chimed in to assure her that she is not alone, and that they or their loved ones know this struggle all too well.

Rebel Wilson attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery)

Yes, Rebel Wilson’s experience is very common

The most important thing to note about weight loss is that it does not equate to your value as a person — and doesn’t necessarily reflect a positive change in health, either.

But the second most important thing to note is that it is seldom, seldom permanent.

Over time, the human body becomes more efficient at storing energy — even at a caloric deficit. That’s true for normal diet and exercise, fad diets, Ozempic, and weight loss surgery.

Rebel Wilson attends the 2023 “Kering Women in Motion Award” during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

2020 was Rebel Wilson’s “year of health.” She found herself with some extra free time.

Not everyone’s workloads decreased during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for those whose did, some found time for other projects.

These days, she is engaged to fiancee Ramona Agruma. They have a 1-year-old daughter, Royce Lillian, whom they welcomed via surrogate in late 2022.

Rebel Wilson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Will Rebel Wilson lose the weight back?

She probably will manage to re-lose most or all of the 30 pounds, if that’s what she chooses.

Rebel does have what is arguably the most important secret to weight loss: lots and lots of money. (The secret to not gaining weight in the first place, however, is genetics)

But if she does or doesn’t, that’s her business. Rebel deserves to have whatever size or shape she likes.