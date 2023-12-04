Tori Roloff Slims Down, Flashes Huge Smile for Girls Night Out

Tori Roloff needs a break.

And Tori Roloff just gave herself a break.

The Little People, Big World star has been the subject of some concern among fans and followers of late… from those worried over her son’s legs to Tori’s own worries over parenting.

Late last week, however, the mother of three had a chance to get away.

Tori Roloff shared this lovely photo of herself on social media in late 2023. (Instagram)

Roloff shared the above photo on social media, taking a certain company in the process while writing that her ensemble makes her “feel cute for girls night.”

One thing worthy of noting here is that Tori likely got paid for tagging this company, using the post as a promotional tool.

Which is fine and great and totally something she should do. Go make that money, girl!

Amid speculation that Tori and her immediate family are leaving Little People, Big World, though, many observers are now wondering if this is some kind of confirmation that she isn’t returning to the TLC program.

Hence why she would be looking for a new revenue stream, you know?

Zach and Tori Roloff pose here for two of their kids as part of a TLC promotional campaign. (TLC)

To be clear, neither Tori nor Zach has confirmed this rumor.

A new season of Little People, Big World is on the way, with Matt Roloff recently telling folks that filming wrapped up on these episodes way back in August.

He said upcoming installment will largely focus on Tori’s husband and his son, Zach, specifically his recovery from a rather serious procedure early in 2023.

Viewers should also be on the lookout for the series to tackle many obstacles overall that face those born with dwarfism.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

Tori, meanwhile, has been candid for years in regard to the obstacles she faces as a mother.

She’s always come across as very relatable.

“Parenting is hard sometimes and I feel like I could’ve done tonight so much better,” Roloffo wrote this fall, for example.

“It’s hard putting your kids to bed after a frustrating evening. I have such guilt and just want to go wake them all up and cuddle them.

“Tomorrow is a new day and I thank God for his grace and my family for their forgiveness. Also thank goodness for @zroloff07.”

F

T