Lydia Meggs Insists: Olivia Plath Did NOT Cheat on Ethan!

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are no longer husband and wife.

This much we know to be true.

Back in late October, the reality stars confirmed as much via a pair of statements on Instagram, with Olivia in particular delving into detail over the end of her marriage.

Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath did not make it as husband and wife. (TLC)

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote at the time.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia made the statement very much about herself and didn’t seem especially heartbroken over the break-up.

Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath didn’t make it. The couple split after 5 years. (Instagram)

A short time later, Ethan’s brother, Micah, was asked during his role as bartender on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live whether rumors over Ethan cheating on Olivia were accurate.

“No, I would honestly say that it would most likely be the other way around.”

That certainly sounds as if Olivia was the one who slept around behind Ethan’s back, doesn’t it?

This past Monday, however, Olivia’s sister tried to shoot down such speculation.

Olivia and Ethan Plath share a hug in this Season 5 scene. (TLC)

”I can tell you for a fact that Olivia didn’t cheat on Ethan,” Lydia Meggs said during an appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show.

“As far as if there was cheating in the marriage, you would have to ask her, but she did not cheat on Ethan.”

Why would Micah imply otherwise?

Because, Lydia said, the Plath siblings don’t like Olivia due to her ongoing feud with their parents.

“The Plaths are angry because they feel their parents are being attacked,” Lydia explained.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

We may never know the full truth in this situation.

“It just didn’t work between us,” Ethan wrote matter-of-factly of the separation about six weeks ago, claiming “both gave it all we had” and adding:

“It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead.

“I care for her deeply and always will.”

