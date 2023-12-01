Tammy Slaton: I No Longer Drink 12 Cans of Soda Each Day!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Let’s give Tammy Slaton a great deal of credit, shall we?

As has been well documented of late, the 1000-Lb Sisters star remains in a stage of mourning after her husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away this summer at the age of 40.

Just a few days ago, Slaton explained that she carries Caleb’s ashes around with her at all times.

Here’s the impressive thing, however…

Tammy Slaton gets up close and personal with social media followers for this selfie. (Tiktok)

… just because Tammy is suffering emotionally, the veteran reality star has not allowed herself to suffer physically.

On Wednesday, the 37-year old uploaded a TikTok video responding to one follower who asked if she’s still drinking up to 12 cans of soda — which she calls “sodies” — each day.

Yes, Tammy Slaton formerly admitted to drinking 12 cans of soda each day.

“Actually no, I don’t drink sodies that often anymore,” the TLC personality replied.

“I mean, maybe two 12 oz. cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Clearly proud of herself (as she should be!), Tammy smiled and continued in this footage:

“I mainly drink water now.

‘Or if I do drink something else it’s tea…diet tea or sugar free Gatorades. I do like drinking Crystal Light packets, stuff like that sometimes….but plain ordinary water.”

It’s starting to become more understood, just all around, how unhealthy sugary drinks such as soda can be — especially if one is trying to lose weight.

Tammy Slaton released this photo on her Instagram page in the fall of 2023. (Instagram)

Slaton weighed in at over 700 pounds when the most recent season of 1000-Lb Sisters premiered, but she’s since dropped down to around 400.

This incredible progress has been due to a change in diet, to a better exercise regime and, yes, also to Tammy having undergone gastric bypass surgery.

Way back on Season 1 of this reality show, sibling Amy Slaton said that she and her sister drank DIET soda at least, explaining at the time:

“Our mom told us when we were younger, if we ate a sugar, you drink a Diet Coke afterwards and it’ll cancel out the sugar.”

This is not factually correct, readers. Just in case you weren’t sure.

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Just this past May, meanwhile, Tammy posted some photos of herself drinking a bottle of Diet Coke, joking on her Instagram Story about still having an affinity for this beverage even after her dramatic weight loss.

“LOL I am a diet sodie ambassador,” she wrote.

It sounds now, however, as if Slaton has perhaps learned how important it is NOT to be a sodie ambassador.

Let’s hope so at least.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 kicks off on Tuesday, December 12 on TLC at 9/8c.