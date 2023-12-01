Brandan and Mary Welcome First Child After 90 Day Fiance The Other Way!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Despite their youth and all of the other issues that they’re facing, Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa are now parents!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched with horror and Brandan and Mary oscillated between toxic and loving.

But the two married after all. And revealed to viewers that they were expecting their first child.

Brandan and Mary have welcomed their baby, revealed her unusual name, and shared a photo.

Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa’s wedding photos actually leaked before their season began. His mom, Angela Stiggins, had privately shared them on social media. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

On Thursday, November 31, Brandan and Mary broke the news.

“Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life,” the couple announced.

They shared this news via the official 90 Day Fiance Instagram page. And they also shared a photo of baby Midnight.

Midnight is the newborn daughter of Mary Rosa and Brandan De Nuccio. They announced the birth on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram on November 31. However, they welcomed her on Tuesday, August 15. (Photo Credit: TLC/Instagram)

What a little cutie!

They welcomed Midnight on Tuesday, August 15. They had to wait months to share the news without breaking their NDA.

The very young couple gushed to Entertainment Tonight that they feel “so happy” to have their family gain a new, tiny member.

Mary Rosa smiles while speaking to the confessional camera about what it was like to have her love with her in person at last. (Image Credit: TLC)

“When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed,” Mary recalled.

“And was so happy to realize I have a baby,” she expressed.

Even though Brandan and Mary are in their early 20s and have major (some age-appropriate, some not) maturity issues, they had deliberately tried to have a baby.

Mary and Brandan were breakout stars on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5. (Image Credit: TLC)

Previously, their plan had been to wait to have sex until they married.

Part of this was due to Mary’s Catholic beliefs. Another part was out of “respect” for her grandparents.

The first part is reasonable — anyone can choose when to have sex. But barring special context (like “please don’t have sex in my bed,” or “please don’t have sex with the guy who stole my car”), having “respect” for someone doesn’t include giving them say-so over whether you have sex.

Due to Mary’s upbringing and culture, she did not know how to kiss before meeting Brandan. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m happy because I’m having a baby fever. So that’s why I’m being crazy and I really want a baby, right,” Mary admitted on screen.

“I know we were trying, but it’s different when you’re trying compared to like, when it actually happens,” she reasoned.

“And,” Mary continued, “you’re like, ‘OK, hold on.’ Like, I thought it would take longer.”

After Brandan arrived in the Philippines, Mary thought that it was cute to feed him. It was! (Image Credit: TLC)

As for Mary’s decision to go ahead and have sex on her own terms instead of her family’s or her church’s, she explained.

“Brandon is here now in person, and I really love him and I feel ready to give my all to him,” she reasoned.

Mary then affirmed: “You know, we’re humans.”

We suspect that Brandan and Mary being young and hot helped spur them along on their decision to be intimate. Honestly, good for them! Just work on that toxicity, folks. (Image Credit: TLC)

Despite being only 23, Brandan initially felt confident about becoming a father at such a profoundly young age.

“I felt really confident and I felt like I was ready to have a baby,” he confessed. “But now that it’s actually happening, I’m thinking to myself, like, where did my confidence come from?”

Brandan admitted: “I’m starting to have doubts. I just really hope that we can handle everything that’s on our plate.”