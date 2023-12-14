Robyn Brown is going through a great deal emotionally these days.

As documented on the most recent Sister Wives one-on-one special, Kody Brown nearly left his only legal spouse because he was just so sad and frustrated over his other three wives having left him.

The thing is… while Robyn’s mental state has been a focus of this TLC reality show of late, many viewers are suddenly a bit more focused on the cast member’s physical appearance.

Which is to specifically say the following:

Robyn Brown confesses in this scene from Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Has Robyn Brown undergone a nose job?

This past Sunday, Robyn and Kody sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to talk about the state of their relationship.

“Is he sabotaging your relationship?” Krishnan asked Robyn at one point.

Yes, “he tries to. I have to stop him all the time,” Robyn replied through years.

Has Robyn Brown gotten a nose job? This is a question many are asking. (TLC)

From here, Robyn grabbed a tissue and cried:

“I’m sorry! I don’t know how to let this go! And this isn’t me being dramatic!”

No one is really accusing her of being so; by his own admission, Kody has been a pretty crappy spouse to Robyn, stating on the aforementioned special:

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman.

“I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of ​s–t to manage the relationship.’

“And what it was just anger and I’m embarrassed.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are featured in this split-screen image. (TLC)

Again, this sucks on an emotional level.

A bunch of social media users, however, noticed something different about Robyn’s face and flooded Reddit with their thoughts.

One individual uploaded a screen grab from the interview and paired it with an older photo of Robyn.

This person titled the Reddit thread: Robyn’s New Nose.

Robyn Brown is a total mess in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

“I think she had her eyelids done, too,” reads one comment on this thread, continuing as follows:

“The nose holes look different and she doesn’t have the hook on the end, so I agree she had her nose done.”

Others, for their part, wondered if Kody has had his “teeth capped.” And at least one person believes Robyn “got filers and lost some weight.”

It’s fairly rude to baselessly ask about the plastic surgery state of someone you don’t know … but welcome to the Internet, we guess.

Robyn Brown looks very unhappy in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Elsewhere, Robyn has been candid over the last several weeks over just how challenging it has been to see her family fall apart.

“Kody and I, we’re getting through this and figuring this out, but it does feel like there was a death,” Robyn said last week to People Magazine of how her plural marriage is caput.

“We’re both going through a death separately.”

Robyn told this same outlet adds that she’s often prayed and asked for “God’s guidance and help” through a “very confusing time.”

She concluded by confessing that she’d love to reunite — in some way — with Meri, Janelle, Christine and their kids.

“I can’t put expectations on people, I’m realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family,” she told People.

“So I hope and I pray that it’s possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don’t know.”