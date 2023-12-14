We have an update on the unexpected death of Andre Braugher.

As previously reported, the multiple-time Emmy Award winner passed away this week at the age of 61 after what his rep simply described at the time as a battle with a brief illness.

Multiple outlets now confirm, however, that Braugher died of lung cancer.

Andre Braugher as Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. What an amazing role. (JOHN P. FLEENOR/NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK VIA GETTY)

The veteran actor made his big screen debut in Glory and then went on to earn two Emmy Awards for the lead role on Homicide: Life on the Streets.

He also helped anchor Men of a Certain Age and was then nominated for a quartet of Emmys due to his hilarious portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Just last year, Braugher was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Good Fight at the 2023 Critics’ Choice TV Awards.

He also appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Last Resort and House.

Andre Braugher attends the red carpet event for “She Said” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

In the wake of Braugher’s death, a number of co-stars, friends and colleagues have left notes of shock and sorrow on social media.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Terry Crews wrote on Instagram December 12.

“I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero also paid tribute Braugher as follows:

“I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed.”

Andre Braugher attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: “Homicide: Life On The Street: A Reunion” at The Paley Center for Media on May 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Added Chelsea Peretti:

“Love you Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep.

“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.

“Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Andre Braugher attends Paramount+’s “The Good Fight” Series Finale Screening at Museum of Art and Design Theater on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

And Joe Lo Truglio:

“So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with.

“We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it.

“He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him.”

Andre Braugher and Marc Evan Jackson on Brooklyn Nine-Nine set. (Twitter)

We’ll close with this statement from Fox Television:

“Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher.

“He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.

“Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre’s family and loved ones at this time.”