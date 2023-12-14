Mama June Shannon and Family Mourn Anna Cardwell at Funeral

Last week, tragedy stuck one famous reality TV family.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away. She was only 29. Her cancer diagnosis was in January.

From Mama June Shannon to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, the entire family has been in mourning.

This week, they held Anna’s funeral. Our hearts go out to them all during this time of mourning.

Mama June Shannon posted this photo online after her oldest daughter died of cancer. (Photo Credit: TLC)

On Saturday, December 9, Mama June Shannon and the rest of her family shared the tragic news.

After spending much of this year aggressively battling her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, Anna had passed away.

On Wednesday, December 13, the family held a funeral at White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia.

After undergoing cosmetic surgery, Anna Cardwell smiled and showed off the results. This was years before her tragic passing. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a report by The US Sun, eyewitnesses spotted June crying alongside adult children Alana and Lauryn.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was there with her husband, Josh Efird. And Alana’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was there.

June also came with a plus one of her own — her husband, Justin Stroud.

Mama June: Family Crisis stars Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon wait to find out what their aunt has to show them. (Image Credit: WEtv)

They were of course not the only family present for the funeral.

Reports say that numerous friends also showed up to pay their respects and mourn Anna’s passing.

The family kept to a casual dress code, as many funerals do. Many explicitly tell loved ones that they would not want them buying a new dress or suit while they are grieving.

Alana Thompson snapped and shared this selfie featuring Dralin Carswell early in their relationship. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to reports, family members at times cried and embraced each other for comfort.

At other times, they laughed and smiled while chatting.

This is very normal for funerals. They are one part family reunion, one part devastating sharing of grief. This is how we adjust to loss and begin to move on.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson appears in a From Not To Hot: Family Crisis trailer, imploring her troubled mother to return home. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Funerals are, in part, for the deceased. There is often a religious or spiritual element to these ceremonies.

However, they are primarily for the living. To grieve, to mourn, to remember, and to begin the lengthy journey towards healing.

That doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t conduct funerals according to the deceased’s wishes. After all, everyone needs to feel that they paid their respects.

Mama June Shannon has given numerous interviews about the downward spiral that turned her life upside down. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight Canada)

Obviously, none of us were there for Anna Cardwell’s funeral. This was for her close loved ones.

As much as many might feel like they know this family through reality television and social media, we did not. But they knew her. And they loved her. Now, she’s gone.

Our hearts continue to go out to all of Anna’s loved ones. Especially to her two young daughters.