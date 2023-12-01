Robyn Brown Blames Covid, Kids and Age for Sister Wives Family Explosion

Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you were to ask Janelle Brown or Christine Brown why their marriage to Kody Brown fell apart, they would point the finger at one person.

Indeed, the former sister wives believe Robyn Brown ruined the family dynamic when she married Kody Brown back in 2015.

Not surprisingly, however, Robyn disagrees.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the much-maligned reality star throws out multiple theories in regard to why she’s now stuck as Kody’s only spouse.

Robyn Brown is pictured here on the Sister Wives one-on-one special. (TLC)

“I think it started with when we were in Las Vegas,” Robyn tells People, noting that a shift took place when various adults children belonging to Meri, Janelle and Christine moved away.

“”Their focuses started to shift to kids that have left home to go live their life, instead of focusing on their relationship with Kody.”

This comes across as a rather callous and simply strange accusation; Robyn is saying the aforementioned women should NOT have missed their children so much?

Or should NOT have thought about when they might see them next?

“It started becoming a lot of focus [in] that direction, as far as holidays and things like that,” she added, basically answering in the affirmative to those two questions.

Robyn Brown and Christine Brown? Not friends. (TLC)

The Browns moved to Flagstaff, Arizona way back in 2018 and lived farther apart in that city than they had in Las Vegas.

“That made us feel more independent of each other,” Robyn now explains.

“It was easier just to not spend time together because it was harder to get in the car and go hang out at someone’s house and then try to figure out if you get through the snow to home and things like that.

“And so I think that was the next step.”

This at least makes sense and this doesn’t make Robyn sound like a craven individual.

Robyn Brown looks very unhappy in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Robyn previously admitted she’s praying the family can be saved in some fashion.

But she also seems to realize that nothing will ever be the same.

Things in the plural marriage only got worse when COVID-19 struck.

The reality star told People how the pandemic became a “perfect storm” in their relationships, especially given how controlling Kody became amid the outbreak of this dangerous virus.

Robyn Brown is a total mess in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

“We weren’t as united, and everybody [was] disagreeing about how to handle it. And it became this fight and people were so independent by that point,” she says.

Robyn (who is the youngest of Meri, Janelle and Christine) then went in an unexpected direction, saying to this outlet:

“I think it’s just also kind of an age thing.

“What I’ve heard, is that you get to a point where you aren’t as interested or care as much, or you just become more independent as a woman in a marriage and as obsessed with or interested as much in maybe your hubby and everything.”

Indeed, how dare any woman be independent in a marriage?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn’t she? It’s from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Robyn emphasizes that age was a factor for both Kody and the wives.

“I’ve heard them all talk about, ‘Well, I don’t know if I want this anymore,’ or, ‘I just want something different,’ or, ‘I used to be OK with this and how this was going, but now I’m not OK accepting what it’s been,'” she says.

Christine broke up with Kody first, back in November 2021.

Janelle then did the same about a year later.

Finally, in January 2023, Meri and Kody announced they had terminated their marriage.

This leaves Robyn in a monogamous relationship with a very sexist and selfish individual. That’s really all we have to say about that.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.