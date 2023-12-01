Meghan Markle: Will She Sue Journalist Who Exposed Racist Royals?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now Meghan Markle is at the center of yet another royal scandal.

And once again, the drama centers around alleged hostility between Meghan and her in-laws.

But this time, the situation is a little different, as Meghan has not made any new allegations against King Charles and company — and she might be furious at the party who did.

Allow us to explain:

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Meghan revealed that while she was pregnant with her first child, a member of the royal family expressed concern about the baby’s skin color.

Meghan was aghast, of course, but she declined to publicly identify the party responsible.

Earlier this week, however, the Dutch edition of a new book by journalist Omid Scobie was found to contain a printing error, in which Charles was identified as the royal bigot.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

On his daily talk show Wednesday night, Piers Morgan alleged that Kate Middleton was also incriminated in the book.

In comments to ABC News, Scobie claimed that the names were published as the result of a “translation error,” and he noted that no English edition of his book contains those names.

Nevertheless, the author might soon find himself facing some potentially costly lawsuits.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Attorney Mark Stephens tells Newsweek that Meghan and Prince Harry are well within their rights to sue Scobie for

“Privacy doesn’t just belong to the palace it belongs separately and severally to Meghan and Harry,” he told the outlet.

“Presumably Meghan and Harry have given a solemn undertaking that this should never see the light of day and given their absolute horror at invasions of privacy it is frankly astonishing that they haven’t already instructed Schillings [their legal team] to issue injunctive proceedings against Omid Scobie.”

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Stephens points out that by suing Scobie, the Sussexes might be able to protect themselves against future legal action by the crown.

Such a move could also be seen as a significant peace offering at a time when tensions between the two warring factions of the family are at an all-time high.

In the meantime, Scobie is not backing down from his criticism of the royals.

In a new interview with Yahoo! News, the journalist blasted the Windsors for their bigotry and alleged that it was the family’s blatant racism that drove Harry and Meghan from the UK.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I saw this for what it was, which was a mixed-race woman who was largely left unprotected and not defended or helped,” Scobie told the outlet.

“Regardless of whether you like Meghan or not, she was still a human being and one that should have been treated as an equal to the people around her, but consistently wasn’t.”

In recent years, Scobie has gained a reputation as one of the Sussexes’ most outspoken supporters.

But in a bizarre twist, he might soon find himself squaring off against the couple in court.