Kody Brown Commits to Robyn: No More Polygamy for Me!

Kody Brown says he’s a changed man.

Mostly because he hasn’t really been given much of a chance or choice.

Over the past 24 months or so, Kody has been dumped by both Christine Brown and Janelle Brown; he and Meri then decided to terminate their marriage in early 2023.

This leaves Kody legally married to Robyn Brown… and without any other spiritual spouses or partners.

Kody Brown is trying not to sound like a jerk in this scene. (TLC)

Amid reports that Kody is a total and complete mess as a result of these break-ups, Sunday’s Sister Wives: One on One episode delved into what’s next for the 54-year-old now that he’s stuck with only one woman to worship him on a daily basis.

“He’s now talking more and more about, ‘As we move forward into monogamy.’ So, I think that’s where he’s headed,” Janelle said on this special, predicting that the Kody and Robyn’s days of polygamy are over.

“I do not foresee it. If I did, I’ll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000.”

Janelle thinks the couple has found something “deep” that makes them happy, which isn’t exactly what the reality stars themselves have said about their situation.

Heck, Kody claims he nearly left Robyn because he was just feeling so awful about himself.

Kody Brown opens up here on the Sister Wives one-on-one special. (TLC)

When it was his turn to sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody said he “wouldn’t be interested” in Robyn recruiting another sister wife.

“I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her,” he said. “Now I know better.”

Indeed, Kody’s clear favoritism for Robyn played a huge role in both Christine and Janelle walking away from their spiritual relationships.

Credit to Kody for finally admitting this, we suppose.

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Robyn, meanwhile, admittedly wasn’t certain she could find happiness with Kody alone after breaking his vow of building a strong, plural family together.

“It’s weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said of being in a monogamous romance.

“It’s weird. I feel like it’s disrespectful.”

Robyn previously said she’s mourning the death of the Brown family as she knew it and does hope everyone can reunite someday, somehow, in some fashion.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Robyn added that she can’t move forward with a clear conscious until she has a talk with her former sister wives away from the set.

“I need an off-camera, to my face [conversation] because I don’t know how it feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids,” Robyn explained through tears of her struggle finding happiness right how.

“It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made.

“My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don’t know how to break it. I don’t know how to be done with it.”