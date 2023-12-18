The end has arrived for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

According to People Magazine, one of the more reputable publications out there, the 28-year old model and 29-year old musician have broken up after about nine months of dating.

Neither star has commented on the alleged split.

And we don’t know at this time which side pushed for it to happen.

Kendall Jenner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Speculation over the status of Jenner and Bunny started to circulate back in February after the two were spotted outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

About a month later, onlookers said Jenner and the Puerto Rican native were acting all hot and quite heavy after enjoying a meal of sushi together.

The implication back then was that the two went home and enjoyed a meal of one another.

If you know what we mean.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Unlike her famous siblings, however, Jenner has never been one to talk much about her relationships in public.

She dated Devin Booker in serious fashion for well over a year, yet scarcely said a word about the NBA All-Star on social media or any other platform.

The last time Kendall was seen with Bad Bunny was during the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October after her apparent boyfriend took on double duty as host and musical guest on the program.

The celebrities also took a vacation together in Idaho over the summer, prompting an anonymous insider to tell People shortly afterward:

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious.”

Kendall Jenner (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere)

Remaining rather vague about her personal life, Jenner did say the following to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published August 16.

“I love really hard, and I love without apology.

“I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye.”

She added:

“I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off.

“I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”

Bad Bunny performs during his concert, "Un Verano Sin Ti" at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 28, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Sounds like a terrific attitude to possess.

We hope it pays off for Kendall Jenner at some point and that she finds what and who she is looking for.