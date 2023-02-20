Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny: Actually Dating?!

Kendall Jenner definitely has a type.

In fact, when Kendall and Devin Booker broke up, there were jokes that Kendall would start showing up to NBA games to scout for her next boyfriend.

After all, prior to her relationship D-Book, Kendall was romantically involved with Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

But in recent years, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have all decided that musicians make better partners than athletes.

And now it seems that Kendall might have followed suit by dating Bad Bunny.

The pair were spotted leaving an LA restaurant together over the weekend amid rumors of a fling.

Now, one insider has confirmed to People magazine that Ms. Jenner and Mr. Bunny “are spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” adds a second source.

Bad Bunny attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

The source stopped short of putting a label on the relationship, but they seemed to indicate that Kendall and Bunny are more than just friends.

“She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues.

Kendall Jenner is often regarded as the most quiet member of her family. She’s certainly the most private! (Photo via Instagram)

“He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

As for what comes next for these two, the second source noted that they both have a ton of professional commitments, and their busy lives will likely require them to take things slowly.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the insider says.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,”

For his part, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was previously linked to singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri.

The exes never issued a formal breakup announcement, but it’s long been rumored that they’ve gone their separate ways.

Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny. (Photo via Instagram)

Kendall was linked to Harry Styles a few weeks ago, but multiple sources have confirmed that the two of them are just friends.

This might be the first time that Kendall has entered a relationship with a musician, but as one of the most successful artists on the planet, Bad Bunny has a net worth that can rival any of those NBA guys she’s been with.

Not that that sort of thing matters, of course.

Bad Bunny performs during his concert, “Un Verano Sin Ti” at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 28, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.(Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Then again, Kendall does seem to have a thing for super-successful guys.

We just hope she won’t get jealous when she realizes that Bad Bunny might be more popular than any member of the Kar-Jenner clan!