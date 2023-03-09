Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Flaunt PDA After Sushi Dinner

Kendall Jenner is hot. Bad Bunny is hot.

Some unconfirmed eyewitness accounts and some “coincidences” aside, we can’t say for sure if they’re actually dating.

At least, that was the case before they went out on a sushi dinner date this week.

After the fact, even knowing that the cameras were on them, Kendall and Bad Bunny couldn’t resist packing on the PDA.

Kendall Jenner has had her romantic ups and downs over the years. (Photo via Instagram)

Sometimes, we have to guess at the love lives of celebrities based upon tiny little clues. Until they’re ready to go public, that is. Then, they go “Instagram official” or release an official statement for a rep.

Other times, they go public just by going out in public where the paparazzi can spot them.

That is what Kendall and Bad Bunny did this week.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

TMZ caught a look at the two of them on Tuesday night.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went out with friends, including Kendall’s sister, Kylie.

They all left Sushi Park in West Hollywood. And folks, while most of those present may have been friends, that was not the vibe from Kendall and Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner is pulling out all the stops to promote her struggling tequila brand. But her efforts might have come too late too save the company.

Photographers spied them as they walked along the balcony area.

Kendall and Bad Bunny likely knew that eyes — and cameras — were on them, but are seemingly past caring.

Because they said goodbye when they reached Kendall’s SUV. They shared a cozy hug, and reasonable speculation is that they may have kissed.

SAN JUAN,PUERTO RICO – JULY 28: Bad Bunny performs during his concert, “Un Verano Sin Ti” at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 28, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.(Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

So, just to categorize — they went out to dinner, they shared a very friendly hug (which is absolutely PDA), and likely kissed goodnight.

It might not sound hot and heavy like some celebrity sightings. But then, you don’t really get hot and heavy in the parking lot after sushi — unless you’re a teenager who doesn’t just have a house to go to for that sort of thing.

Kendall and Bad Bunny don’t fall into that category. If the two are boinking, they don’t need to warm up in a random parking lot. They’re adults.

We know, 2020 has been one nightmare after another. Fortunately, Kendall Jenner has decided to salvage the year by flashing her Instagram followers.

Last month, Kendall and Bad Bunny first entered public awareness as an alleged couple.

An eyewitness claimed to have seen them making out in a club. However, with no cameras, the world could not be sure.

It was not long before snoops spotted them at the same restaurant. Interestingly, it appears that they tried to keep things secret by arriving and leaving separately. Speculation is that they were on a double-date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Bad Bunny attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Not, it appears that they are done hiding.

The next step would either be to appear as a couple at a formal event — like walking a red carpet. Or to go Instagram Official.

But perhaps it’s best if they decide what they want before they set things in stone. Right now, they’re clearly enjoying each other’s company. Sometimes, that’s enough.