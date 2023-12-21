We know that Kailyn Lowry’s family has expanded in the years since she stepped away from Teen Mom.

But just how many kids is Kail currently raising? Well, that remains a mystery.

Lowry gave birth to her fifth son, Rio, in November of last year.

But Kail kept the news to herself for several months, and now, fans suspect that she’s once again hiding a major secret.

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after the arrival of Rio, Lowry confirmed that she was pregnant with twins.

Many observers believe that Kail gave birth to the twins back in October but is delaying the announcement, just like she did with Rio.

And it seems that once, Kail is not doing a very good job of concealing the truth.

Kailyn Lowry poses for a baby bump selfie while holding her son Rio. (Instagram)

On Monday, Kail posted the photo above in celebration of National Twins Day.

“#nationaltwins day ft. their Irish triplet,” she captioned the pic.

It might seem like a pretty unremarkable thing to post, but Teen Mom fans are convinced that the caption doubles as an accidental birth announcement.

“It’s only an Irish twin if they’re born in the same year, right?” one commenter asked on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Kailyn Lowry poses for a sponsored content pic during the third trimester of her most recent pregnancy. (Instagram)

“Why does she keep acting like she’s pregnant? We all know they were born on October 30,” another alleged.

“She’s so stupid thinking she’s fooling anyone,” a third chimed in.

“She just told on herself, because Rio was born around November 20th, so if they were Irish triplets the twins must have been born before then,” a fourth observed.

“This confirms she’s not pregnant right? The baby is over a year old, so it wouldn’t be Irish triplets anymore if she was pregnant still,” a fifth amateur sleuth pointed out.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Yes, Kail might have said more than she intended to with that “Irish twins” remark.

Of course, it’s also possible that she’s just hazy on the exact meaning of the phrase.

It’s worth noting, however, that this is not the first clue that Kail has already given birth.

“She for sure had the twins because last week on one of her podcast the cohost said she’s on maternity leave,” one Reddit user pointed out.

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards in 2023 with some of her kids. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In another recent Instagram post, Kail shared a video of two baby girls playing together, and the caption might have served as confirmation that she’s now mom to a baby girl of her own.

“This video is the cutest thing I’ve seen in so long. I feel like my daughter needs a sister,” Kailyn wrote.

Fans went wild, but it’s possible that Lowry was merely indicating that she would be raising a daughter sometime in the very near future.

Look, it sounds more and more like Kailyn is a mother of seven, but the fact is, we just won’t know for sure until she makes an announcement!

And if the Rio situation is any indication, that might not happen for a very, very long time!