Jenelle Evans: Silenced By Gag Order, Legally Prohibited From Discussing Jace …

In the years since she was fired from Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans has made herself notorious all over again by repeatedly airing her family’s dirty laundry on social media.

But now, it looks like Jenelle will need to find a new hobby — at least temporarily.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Evans has been hit with a gag order by the judge in the custody case involving her eldest son, Jace Evans.

Yes, to the surprise of absolutely no one, it seems that Jace wasn’t exactly thrilled with his mom’s habit of posting details about the struggles of his dysfunctional family all over her Instagram page.

Jenelle breaks down in tears on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

Insiders tell The Sun that the teen was particularly upset about his mother’s habit of publicly “siding” with her husband, David Eason, who has been accused of physically assaulting Jace.

“David’s part of our family,” Jenelle fumed in one memorable TikTok video.

“I’m not gonna choose one person over the other. Why do I have to choose? So you’re sayin’ I should stay single the rest of my life? Have no man and just be by myself?” she continued.

Jenelle Evans smiles alongside David Eason for this social media snapshot. (Instagram)

People were probably suggesting a solution more along the lines of “just don’t date men who abuse your children,” but Jenelle has never been big on nuance.

Much of Jenelle’s pro-David content has now been deleted, presumably as a result of the gag order.

The Sun reached out to Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, for comment, and he confirmed that the adults involved in the case are no longer permitted to speak about it publicly.

“Can’t talk about it. Period. It’s been officially gagged sorry,” Lewis explained.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

Andrew has never had much involvement in Jace’s life, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, he has taken a role in the current custody crisis surrounding the boy.

“Andrew was part of the hearing last week,” a source close to the situation recently told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Jenelle wasn’t aware until that point that Andrew was going to be included in the case and was really surprised.”

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

We can imagine her surprise, as Andrew lives in New York City — far from Jace’s home in North Carolina — and he hasn’t seen his son in several years.

But apparently, Andrew is either fighting for partial custody or assisting CPS with their investigation.

Whatever the case, he’s not allowed to talk about it!

So we guess that’s the end of the steady stream of information from the many effed-up adults in Jace’s life.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

We’d like to think that this gag order might serve as a wake-up call for Jenelle and lead her to consider the possibility that her children are old enough to read all the hateful nonsense she posts on social media.

But Evans has proven time and again that she’s incapable of self-reflection, so we’re not holding out hope!