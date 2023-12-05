Deavan Clegg Reveals Son Taeyang Faces Setback Amidst Leukemia Battle

In May of 2022, Deavan Clegg revealed her son Taeyang’s leukemia diagnosis.

He immediately began treatments in an effort to aggressively combat the cancer.

Now, after a year and a half, he’s seeing major progress. Much of his hair has regrown, and he’s doing better.

However, Deavan shared a recent health scare that could signal a real setback. We’re rooting for you, Taeyang!

In early May 2023, Deavan Clegg shared this photo of her administering one (1) kiss to precious Taeyang. His hair was beginning to regrow. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just a few days ago, Deavan took to her Instagram Story to share an update.

“Today we had his normal blood work checkup,” she wrote. “His white blood cells are low and he is showing signs of croup.”

Croup is an infection of the upper airway. The life-saving treatment that this precious boy has been receiving can increase his vulnerability to other ailments.

In early December of 2023, Deavan Clegg shared this photo of Taeyang on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“They are stopping chemotherapy treatment for one week to see if that helps with his counts,” Deavan explained.

“We are hoping he starts to feel better,” she then affirmed.

“If not,” Deavan acknowledged as part of her early December update, “he might have another stay at the hospital.”

This autumn 2023 photo of Taeyang and Drascilla with none other than Mickey Mouse himself is just so touching. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In November, Deavan (and her mother, Elicia Clegg) shared Taeyang’s Make A Wish trip to Disneyland.

(We want to emphasize that, contrary to what some people believe, Make A Wish is not exclusively for terminally ill children. Taeyang’s condition is life-threatening, but like many Make A Wish recipients, he could recover and go on to lead a health life one day)

Clearly, he felt overjoyed at the trip. And big sis Drascilla (she’s grown up so much!) was there with him.

Enjoying a refreshing drink! 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg sits outside in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

There have been a lot of ups and downs in Taeyang’s health recently.

A few months earlier, in August, Deavan shared that Taeyang was in the hospital with a 103.6 degree fever.

“His counts have been low the past two weeks so his doctor had him stop his treatment until he could get better,” she shared with fans and followers at the time.

Deavan Clegg appears on Instagram Live in November 2022, offering a health update about her son. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, there have been many other updates — some happy and joyous, others painful and downright scary — over the past year and a half.

Taeyang is going through an ordeal that will shape the course of his life.

We all hope that he makes a full and rapid recovery from his b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is exhausted emotionally and physically after a 22-hour flight with two small children. (Image Credit: TLC)

To say that Deavan did not really have a good experience on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way would be an understatement.

Her relationship with Jihoon was toxic, and ended with him allegedly committing a vicious act of domestic violence. Additionally, irresponsibly dishonest editing had both Deavan and then-preschool-aged Drascilla the targets of hate and violent threats from ‘fans.”

Now, Deavan has moved on. She has a new man and a new life. Taeyang is an absolute treasure and deserves a full recovery and a full life.

On Tuesday, December 5, Deavan Clegg shared an update about Taeyang. Her sweet boy was still feeling sick, but she hoped that he would be able to avoid a hospital stay. Like the year before, 2023 was a hard year for this brave little guy. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Edit: just minutes after our article went up, Deavan shared this update.

Precious Taeyang is still feeling sick, but he’s resting and drinking fluids.

The hope is that he will recover on his own, without another hospital stay.