Kim Kardashian Horrified North West Wants to Live With Kanye [Report]

Though North is a celebrity kid rather than a celebrity (yet), her personality has been shining through on The Kardashians.

But viewers have also seen some of the pitfalls for Kim Kardashian’s life as a mom in the wake of her split from Kanye West.

Like many (but not all) children of divorce, North is finding out that time with each parent is very different.

A report says that North recently asked about living with Ye on a full-time basis. For Kim, it’s a nightmare.

Kim Kardashian and North West bond in the kitchen during this Season 4 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

During this past season of The Kardashians, Kim turned to sister Kourtney — despite their conflict — for parenting advice.

North has a vibrant, creative personality. Kim was learning how to better bond with her now that she’s nearly a tween.

One thing that had Kim feeling alarmed was the praise that North had for Kanye’s watered down lifestyle. Just because he’s a deranged gazillionaire doesn’t mean that he lives like one — and he often goes without a chef or even private security.

On The Kardashians S04E06, North West prepares food in her mother’s spacious, hauntingly minimalist kitchen. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“She’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment?’” Kim shared on the show.

Continuing to quote North, Kim added: “‘I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Apartments have numerous drawbacks, but they look a lot more like a normal dwelling — even if Kanye’s L.A. condo doesn’t necessarily fit the bill.

As that scene played out on our screens, Kim made it clear that she was looking for ways to make North feel more at home.

To be clear, she didn’t mean abandoning her security detail or abandoning her empty void of a house. Kim will never live like a peasant.

But she just wanted help North feel in her element. But that doesn’t mean that North doesn’t feel like Ye’s barebones (only by comparison) lifestyle has its appeal.

In the spring of 2023, North West hears a question from a producer: can her mom cook? (Image Credit: Hulu)

According to a report by Life & Style, North West has expressed interest in moving into Kanye’s Los Angeles condo on a full time basis.

“North wants a simpler life, to be a kid in a normal home,” the insider explained.

“But it’s breaking Kim’s heart to hear her say those things,” the source then shared.

Pairing platinum tresses with black roots, Kim Kardashian speaks to the Season 3 confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“That’s Kim’s greatest fear,” the insider reported.

The source spelled out that she feels haunted by the idea of “having her kids pick Kanye over her.”

This comes on the heels of North going on a trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia with Ye. This not-so-watered-down getaway was apparently a fun time for her.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

So, there’s a lot going on here. One aspect being that we of course cannot verify that North said anything of the sort.

But countless parents know that it is not uncommon for children to want to spend more time with one parent than another. Sometimes, they even alternate where they want to be. Other times, it’s “the grass is always greener” with whichever parent sees them less.

Sometimes, what the kid wants is absolutely right. Other times … fun isn’t always what’s safe.