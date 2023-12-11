For a very good and sad reason, a lot of focus of late has been on where things stand for Tammy Slaton.

This is because she suffered the most personal and painful of tragedies this past summer when her husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the young age of 40.

In the first trailer for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5, we see Tammy return home from a stint in rehab… and then see her immediately fall apart because Caleb is in bad shape.

These episodes were filmed many months ago.

Amy Slaton looks very downtrodden in this clip from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Now, however, TLC has released a new look ahead at Season 5 of this popular reality show.

In this case, the focus shifts a bit to Amy Slaton, who suffered a different kind of personal loss related to her spouse this spring when she and Michael Halterman went their separate ways.

Via this footage, we see Amy at her “breaking point,” as she says on air, telling Tammy that “I just wanna be happy.”

As has been well documented on The Hollywood Gossip, however, said happiness would not arrive with Michael by her side.

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Michael filed for divorce in March, about two weeks after the couple got into such a heated exchange that the police were called.

Previously, on an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that aired this past February, viewers were given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the aforementioned toddlers.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Very true, we’d say.

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

Amy and Michael finalized their divorce in late October, according to various sources.

And while Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters will pick up amid this couple’s major troubles, fans can take solace in how Amy is doing in real time these days.

Pretty darn well, it seems, considering Slaton now has a boyfriend!

His name is Tony Rodgers; rumors of his involvement in Amy’s life cropped up in August; and the two went Instagram official just last month.

Hooray!

New episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters will premiere on Tuesday, December 12 on TLC.