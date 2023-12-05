Tammy Slaton Gushes Over Late Husband in Heartbreaking 1000-Lb. Sisters Clip

This is just so gosh darn heartbreaking, you guys.

Entertainment Tonight has published a sneak peek at the season 5 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, and it takes viewers back in time to what Tammy Slaton may have considered an all-time high.

Tragically, this high was quickly followed by an all-time low.

The clip focuses on Tammy’s relationship with Caleb Willingham.

Tammy Slaton looks over at her late husband in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

We’re taken inside the Ohio rehab facility where Slaton met her husband in this clip… as Caleb lies in a bed and tells his spouse that he can’t wait to get off the ground and get home so that he can have some quality time with his new wife.

And, heck, even wake up in the same bed!

“It’s been two months since I got married,” Tammy says in a confessional.

“I’m really happy with Caleb. He’s the best thing that has ever … possibly happened to me.”

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Slaton goes on to say that romance comes with limitations because facility won’t let her and Caleb sleep in the same bed, due to “safety reasons.”

“It’s like our first apartment,” Tammy states as the camera shows her and Willingham in the same room, in two different beds.

“Still kinda feel like roommates.”

Back in the room, Caleb makes an X-rated joke and tells the reality star that a “ride coming.”

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

Willingham, of course, passed away on June 30.

We’re not certain when these scenes were filmed, but the couple got married in November 2022; therefore, it’s safe to assume Season 5 starting shooting very early in 2023.

At the time of Caleb’s death, he and Slaton were estranged. HOWEVER…

“I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy told fans back then.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for – I’m sorry. Thank you, everybody, for your comments, I appreciate it, I really do.”

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

This all makes the Season 5 premiere footage all the more heartbreaking, knowing that Tammy loses Caleb months after it played out.

“I love spending time with Caleb,” Tammy adds in the clip.

“He’s someone that I’m comfortable with. I mean, if I’m farting in front of him, that says a lot. I’ll burp in front of you all day long, but to pass gas? That’s magical.”

Says Willingham:

“Everybody tells me that Tammy and I are such a cute couple. In my opinion, we’re the type of couple who makes people sick.”

1000-Lb. Sisters returns on Tuesday, December 12 on TLC.