Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pulled Off Air Amid Reports of Red Hot Romantic Affair

Neither Amy Robach nor T.J. Holmes will be saying good morning to America any time in the immediate future.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers on Monday that the co-hosts of GMA3 will take a temporary seat from their anchoring duties while, according to Variety, “the news division weighs the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company.”

Last week, photos of Robach and Holmes looking VERY comfortable and cozy with each other were published by The Daily Mail.

The photos were taken while the reporters were seemingly on a trip together to upstate New York and they included at least one snapshot of Holmes touching his colleague’s rear end.

Both television personalities deleted their social media accounts in response to the scandal.

Robach’s husband, actor Andrew Shue, then took down all references to his wife from his social media account after these images went viral.

The spouses have been married since 2010 and allegedly separated this summer; their divorce paperwork is expected to be finalized any week now.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

Holmes, for his part, shares daughter Sabine with wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he wed in 2010.

He is also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

The anchors were in their usual spots on Thursday and Friday on the aforementioned Good Morning America spinoff, making no reference to their supposed relationship or the damning pictures that appear to have outed the romance.

Sources told TMZ a few days ago that the pair were caught completely off guard by this leak — but were planning to announce they had coupled up at some point after their marriages were officially over.

Godwin, meanwhile, told ABC News employees during an editorial call todday that Robach and Holmes had not violated any company policy, according to a person familiar with the matter.

However, she indicated ABC News felt the matter had become “an internal and external disruption,” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization,” per the aforementioned Variety report.

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will co-host Monday’s broadcast, but it’s unclear what long-term plans are in place while this matter is investigated.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” a source has told Us Weekly.

“They were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating.

“Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore.

“Everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

To date, Robach and Holmes have remained quiet about their affair.

During the Thursday, December 1, broadcast, they joked about being ready for the weekend.

The following day, Holmes quipped that he wanted their “great week” to “keep going and going,” prompting Robach to joke after an awkward laugh:

“Speak for yourself.”