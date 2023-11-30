Amanda Bynes Teases New Project, Reassures Worried Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Early this summer, Amanda Bynes entered voluntary inpatient treatment after struggling with her mental health.

It was encouraging to see her once again reach out when she knew that she needed help. She saw the problem and sought the healthcare that got her back on track.

We have all felt so encouraged by seeing Amanda recover. Her fans want to see her thrive.

Amanda just revealed her next big step: she’s launching a brand new project.

At the end of November 2023, Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to discuss her exciting new venture. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Wednesday, Amanda Bynes shared the news.

She and her good friend, Paul Sieminski, are launching a podcast together.

The focus will be the entertainment industry. That is a topic with which Amanda is extremely familiar.

Amanda Bynes shared this selfie around the end of her conservatorship. Instagram followers expressed their delight. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On Wednesday, Amanda told TooFab a bit more about her project.

“I’m working on a podcast about the entertainment industry with my best friend Paul Sieminski who is a biochemist and scientist,” she shared. “We met in treatment and have very similar interests.”

Amanda affirmed: “Our goal is to start a beauty brand in the future. Our podcast will be on Spotify and it’s called Paul & Amanda: The Podcast.”

In recent years, Amanda Bynes has used Instagram to update fans and supporters on her life. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to Amanda, their focus will be “fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music, and everything else!” Well, that covers every conceivable topic, but we can understand the focus.

Amanda took to Instagram to share further details in a video post.

“It’s super impressive that Paul is going to be a part of it because he’s a scientist and a biochemist,” she shared. “So having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level I think.”

Amanda Bynes snapped this vibrant mirror selfie in 2023 and shared it to Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amanda elaborated: “’cause he’s going to ask great questions. And I think he’ll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of just like, topics of conversation.” That is exciting!

As we reported, Amanda checked herself into an Orange County mental health treatment center in early July. This came right on the heels of her departure from another facility.

Recently, Amanda has been undergoing a different kind of treatment — removal of the heart tattoo on her face. Mental health recovery looks different on different people.

Amanda Bynes makes an appearance at Steve & Barry’s in Herald Square to unveil her new clothing line “Dear” on August 16, 2007. (Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Two decades ago, Amanda Bynes was a teen Nickelodeon star. The child actress enjoyed multiple roles on that network and, at one time, appeared to be beginning a promising film career.

However, her worsening health became impossible to ignore — in paparazzi photos and on social media.

We love to see her improving her life now that she is free of her conservatorship. Amanda deserves to make her own choices — including her own healthcare decisions. We’re excited for the podcast!