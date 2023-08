After four years of catfishing, Tyray lost time, money, and his heart to an impersonator.



The 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days cast member would like some closure so that he can move on.



For him, that means meeting the real Carmella. And he flew to Denver to do it.



On Season 6, Episode 11, they came face to face. Check it out in our full recap:

1 Tyray Mollett and “Carmella” Poor Tyray. The lovable teddy bear has flown out to Denver, Colorado to meet the real Carmella. He’s not meeting with the catfisher, who lives in the Dominican Republic. Instead, he’s meeting the model whose photos the catfisher used to hoodwink him.

2 Here she is! The cameras (okay, the editors) left viewers wondering if she would show up. But she did. And that’s no real surprise, since she’d agreed to. Carmella has previously expressed her heartbreak over what happened to Tyray. No one wants to find out that someone has been impersonating them. Especially when it has turned someone’s life upside down.

3 Did Carmella have anything to do with it? Ostensibly, this meeting is for Tyray to determine if Carmella knew the catfisher. This was something that the PI had warned about — catfishing rings where the model or models are in on the scam. That is not the case here. Common sense tells us that, but so does Tyray’s judgment upon meeting Carmella. (Real talk? Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but we hope that he filmed for this long at the urging of production, and didn’t really need this much “closure”)

4 Why did Carmella agree to meet up with him? “I don’t know this guy, and not only did he just fall in love with the pictures, but he fell in love with this person pretending to me, so it’s a lot of mixed feelings, and I just feel sorry,” she tells the cameras. Carmella seems like a personable and compassionate delight. And extremely graceful.