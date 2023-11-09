Over the past week, Tori Spelling and her new man have been getting steamy.

This has been her first real break in a long time. 2023 has been full of setbacks, scares, and full-on misery for Tori.

Tori has remained strong and found happiness even when her life seemed to be spiraling out of control.

She knows that she’s not the only one having a tough time. So she’s sharing a message of hope and strength.

In early November 2023, Tori Spelling shared this photo in which she flaunted her not-so-new tattoo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I believe in always looking forward and keeping your eye on the prize…” Tori Spelling began her Instagram caption alongside her photo on November 8, 2023.

“But, this morning I took a pause for self reflection,” she wrote.

Tori affirmed: “It’s important to look back once in awhile and remind yourself how far you’ve come and what a badass you truly are.”

In her Instagram caption in early November 2023, Tori Spelling shared her positive outlook despite all that had transpired in recent months. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The photo that she included shows off the tattoo on her upper arm.

It reads: “Tout mon coeur, tout ma vie.” Translated from French to a slightly less ridiculous language, it means: “My whole heart, my whole life.”

The tattoo isn’t new. Tori received it back in 2016. She and Dean took a trip to Paris at that time, and the tattoo was a very permanent souvenir.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

She concluded her message with two tags, in the hashtag format.

The first was “strength.” That makes sense, in the context of her year.

And the second was “live in the moment.” It’s normal to despair over what the future will look like when your life has fallen apart. But taking things a day or two at a time can help keep you sane and grounded. And maybe even happy.

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Why is Tori showing off the tattoo so conspicuously when it has ties to Dean? Many in her shoes would be scheduling appointments to begin the long and painful removal process.

But it appears that she is looking to instead redefine it.

Dean was part of her life for a very long time. They will always share a link — through their time together, and through their five children.

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

The tattoo, in comparison, is a small reminder of that.

But it’s meaning can be more than just a memory of a trip to Paris.

Tori gets to decide what her tattoo means. Not the literal translation (looking at you, people who get kanji tattoos without knowing what they say), but what “my whole heart, my whole life” means to her.

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling. That was very early on a Saturday morning. Hours later, he deleted the post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean announced in June.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he then affirmed.

“We ask that you all respect our privacy,” Dean asked, “as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”