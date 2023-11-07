In recent weeks, Tori Spelling has been flaunting her new man in public.

This is the narrative that she wants. Not fleeing from home to home, not her ex smooching his new gal at the airport.

Tori’s second act.

Her latest public display of relationship involved some very conspicuous lingerie shopping following a makeout with her man.

Tori Spelling shared photos and videos from Day One of ’90s Con in September of 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Page Six reports that Tori Spelling waited just three days after a somewhat public makeout session with Ryan Cramer before she went out on a very conspicuous lingerie shopping outing.

Snoops spotted her browsing through various undergarments while shopping at both Victoria’s Secret and Soma Intimates.

This was at a Thousands Oaks mall late last week. Who says that malls are dying? (Okay, maybe Tori visiting isn’t a refutation of that)

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

One of the items that she examined was, reports say, a lacy gold one-piece set of lingerie.

We don’t know the total of her haul.

But she purchased a number of items and departed the mall. In her hand,s he carried a full Victoria’s Secret bag. Good for her!

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just days earlier, eyewitnesses had spotted Tori out and about with Ryan Cramer.

The two had been apparently enjoying a dinner at Level 8 earlier last week.

After the fact, they shared a passionate kiss on the sidewalk. Tori wrapped her arms around his neck and stood on her tiptoes, while he encircled her waist with his arms. After the fact, they held hands and then entered a black SUV together.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Weeks earlier, Dean McDermott went public with his new rumored girlfriend, Lily Calo.

(Remember, until someone says “this is my girlfriend, my boyfriend, my datemate, my sweet cheese, my silly rabbit,” we do need to keep in mind that not even hand-holding and smooches are confirmation of a relationship)

On October 10, Tori’s ex made his public debut with Lily as they stood in line while visiting the Department of Social Services.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

This was not a one-and-done public outing. Holding hands while waiting to receive government benefits because you’re not doing too well isn’t a traditional celebrity relationship debut, but it wasn’t their last appearance.

A week later, Dean and Lily shared a kiss in full view of strangers while he dropped her off at LAX.

The two appeared to be thoroughly besotted with one another. At least, that’s what onlookers reported.

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On a random Saturday in the middle of June, Dean McDermott unilaterally announced the end of their 17 year marriage.

Since then, clearly, he and Tori have both moved on and begun dating in earnest.

Though Tori has had a very rough year, she seems to be in a mostly better place these days. But it’s not about out-thriving the other — it’s about finding a happy balance as exes who are also co-parents to 5 kids.