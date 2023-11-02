Tammy Slaton could use some positive thoughts right about now.

According to someone familiar with the 1000-Lb Sisters star, the 37-year old has hit an obstacle in her path to improved health.

The reality star was recently photographed outside of her Kentucky home, seemingly gasping for breath after getting out of a car.

The apparent reason why?

Tammy Slaton released this photo on her Instagram page in the fall of 2023. (Instagram)

The Sun reports that Tammy has been diagnosed with pneumonia, which is a specific type of lung infection that can can extreme pain and discomfort.

For anyone.

But for someone struggling with weight loss? Who has been in need of extra oxygen to breathe freely for years now?

This can be an especially dangerous illness to contract.

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

While keeping Slaton in our prayers, it’s worth remembering that Tammy has still come a very long way.

Heck, she can squeeze into jeans these days… something the TLC personality had been unable to do for as long as we can remember.

She has run into some other personal issues of late, however, most notably having been arrested in August for marijuana possession.

On August 4, to be specific, Tammy was riding in a vehicle that pulled over for speeding.

The officer could reportedly “smell marijuana coming from the vehicle” when he approached the driver and, Radar Online confirmed a few weeks ago, Tammy then confessed to having this drug in her purse.

She was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Slaton really is rocking a pair of jeans in this photo. We didn’t think we’d ever see the day. (TikTok)

According to court documents, however, as long as Tammy stays out of trouble for six months, the charges will be dismissed because she completed a Marijuana Education Program.

It’s safe to assume Slaton has maybe been relying on this substance more than usual in the wake of losing her husband.

As you likely know by now, Caleb Willingham died on June 30 at the very young age of 40.

He and Tammy met the year before inside of a rehab facility in Ohio and then got married in November 2022.

“Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” Tammy wrote on Instagram after losing her spouse of seven months.

We continue to send our condolences to Tammy Slaton and anyone else who knew him well.