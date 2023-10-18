Tammy Slaton ARRESTED for Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia Possession in Kentucky

Tammy Slaton is in trouble with the law.

We just learned that the veteran 1000-Lb. Sisters star was arrested and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in her home state of Kentucky.

On August 7, the TLC personality was booked on these crimes after a Sturgis police officer responded to a complaint on August 4, a clerk of Union County Court has confirmed to various outlets.

w

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

According to The Sun, Slaton was ordered to appear in court at the time on August 31 for her arraignment.

Her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5, although it was optional for Tammy to attend the proceeding… which determines if the defense and prosecution have come to an agreement on a guilty plea.

We don’t know at the moment whether this has taken place and, therefore, what the legal future holds for Slaton.

We do know that this arrest took place five days after Slaton attended her late husband’s funeral.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

As readers likely know by now, Caleb Willingham died on June 30 at the age of 40.

He and Tammy met the year before inside of a rehab facility in Ohio and then got married in November 2022.

“Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” Tammy wrote on Instagram after losing her spouse of seven months.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for a few months. May he rest in peace. (TLC)

The Sun also confirms that filming on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 got underway on September 30, meaning Tammy’s arrest may be featured on upcoming episodes.

The TLC production team plans to film the fifth season in two parts segment, similar to Season 4, an insider has also told The Sun, telling this publication things will be “a bit different.”

We’re not sure what that means exactly.

Neither Tammy nor sibling Amy has spoken out on what folks can expect from these brand new installments.

Amy and Tammy Slaton have co-starred on their own reality show for years. (TLC)

The last we heard from Tammy Slaton, she was clapping back against critics who were upset that she so frequently uses filters on social media.

“This is what I really look like,” Slaton said alongside an all-natural Instagram selfie. “Okay? Have a nice day, babe.”

We’ll continue to dig and to update fans on the status of Slaton’s legal case as more news breaks.

We also continue to hope that Tammy is doing okay in the wake of her aforementioned personal tragedy.

“I’m aware he’s looking down at me. You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place,” said Slaton on TikTok this summer in regard to Willingham.