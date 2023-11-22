Tammy Slaton remains in mourning.

For a very understandable reason.

On Tuesday morning, the long-time 1000-Lb Sisters star uploaded a montage of photos to TikTok, setting this video to the song “Love is Gone” and paying sad tribute to her late husband in the process.

It included a photo of Caleb Willingham, along with a snapshot of Caleb’s urn, which was decorated in a calming sunset design.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

“The sunset was our thing,” Slaton wrote by way of explanation. “We would sit outside all afternoon until the sunset in this picture on Caleb’s urn.”

Elsewhere, Tammy gave followers a glimpse at the butterfly that was released during Willingham’s memorial service.

“Whisper I love you to a butterfly and it will fly to heaven to deliver your message,” she said during this part of the footage.

As TLC viewers likely know by now, Willingham died on June 30.

No cause of death was ever given, but insiders say he had been backsliding in his weight loss journey and was stuck in the same rehab center where he met Tammy at the time of his passing.

(TikTok)

“Even though I’m not in love with him, I will always love him and I miss him every day,” Tammy added via TikTok on November 21. “Things will get better.”

The reality star, got married to Caleb last December after meeting at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center earlier in the year.

They were therefore only husband and wife for a few months when he died.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much,” Slaton wrote at the time. “Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

As fans prepare for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5, it’s unclear at the moment whether Caleb’s death will be featured on upcoming episodes or not.

We do know he’ll be referenced on the new season because an official network preview featured Tammy returning from the aforementioned rehab center, ready to “conquer the world.”

Only she then gets visibly emotional because Caleb isn’t making any progress at all on his own path to better health.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me,” Tammy told People Magazine in July. “Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

We continue to send our thoughts to Tammy Slaton and anyone else who knew Caleb Willingham well.

Earlier this week, Tammy shared a video of herself happily dancing.

So it seems as if she had her good moments and she has her bad moments, which is totally and completely justifable.

Prayers up, readers.