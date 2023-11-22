In recent months, Amy Duggar has become something of a divisive figure among folks who enjoy discussing her controversial family.

There are some who credit Amy with standing up to her famous uncle and defending her long-suffering female cousins.

But there are others who believe that Amy has been riding her relatives’ coattails and enjoying the spotlight a little bit too much.

The latter group has had much to complain about lately, as Amy seems intent on boosting her public profile and cashing in on her family’s notoriety.

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Last week, Amy created an Instagram page for her four-year-old son, Daxton, and promoted it on her own account.

Many found the move to be in poor taste, as Amy has repeatedly spoken out about the dangers of forcing kids into the spotlight at a young age.

Daxton can’t possibly understand the dangers and complexities of social media, which is one reason that most platforms have strict age limits.

Amy Duggar poses with her happy family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We’re sure Amy plans to monitor the page, but it’s still a strange move.

Anyway, while public opinion is split on the topic of Daxton’s first foray into social media, everyone seems to be in agreement that Amy’s most recent PR move is motivated by nothing but cold hard cash.

And folks who have commented on it seem to feel that she didn’t really think this one through.

According to a post on the r/DuggarsSnark subreddit, Amy has been appearing on billboards for a car dealership based in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Amy Duggar poses with her son, Daxton, in October of 2023. (Instagram)

Most commenters seemed to agree that Amy’s latest business venture is at best strange and at worst inappropriate.

After all, Josh Duggar was operating a car dealership when he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Obviously, Amy had no direct involvement in that scandal.

But still, it would probably be a good idea for all Duggars to steer clear of the world of auto sales from now until the end of time.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff)

“A Duggar-adjacent to advertise our car business? This seems perfectly fine. Nothing ever goes wrong with Duggars at car lots. Great thinking,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Right?! Like who the eff thought this was a good idea?!” another asked.

“This girl will really do anything except get a real job… definitely a Duggar,” a third chimed in.

Amy Duggar posted this photo, in which she’s seen posing next to her cousin Jill, in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Next Dax will be plastered on one,” a fourth joked.

“That looks like such a skeezy CARLOT, Famy is perfect for their billboard,” a fifth noted (Famy is a nickname Reddit users came up with in reference to Amy’s love for the spotlight).

Amy probably won’t respond to the criticism of her latest endorsement deal — but given her fondness for googling her own name, you can be certain that she’s aware of the controversy!