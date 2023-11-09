To paraphrase Eminem, Meri Brown would like your attention please.

She’d like you to scoot a little closer to your computer screen.

She’d appreciate it if you just gave her a couple minutes of your time, okay?

Yes? Okay? Good. Great. Here goes the long-time Sister Wives star…

Meri Brown posted this photo for social media followers to see in summer of 2023. (Instagram)

The 52-year old is well aware that a large contingent of followers were critical of her decision over the last few years to NOT separate from Kody Brown.

Why did she stick around for so long in a loveless marriage?

Why did she refuse to leave a man who hadn’t slept with her in 10 years?

Was she weak? Did she have low self-esteem? Did she think she really couldn’t do any better?

What does everyone think? Meri Brown debuted a new hairstyle in July 2023. (Instagram)

No, no, no, Meri tells People Magazine in a new interview.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about me, personally, because people are always telling me, ‘You don’t know what you’re worth. You have no value.’ Just really derogatory [things] about me,” Meri told the outlet.

“And it’s like, no, actually, I know what I’m worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are.”

Many times over the course of 2022, Meri tried to emphasize this same message.

She tried to claim that she was making her controversial decision in order to keep her family intact, no matter how terribly Kody treated her within the confines of their spiritual union.

Meri Brown has some serious side eye here for ex Kody Brown. (TLC)

Continued Meri to People:

“This is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long. A lot of people look at it as because I waited so long, it means I have no confidence.

“I think that’s a huge, huge misconception.

“I 100% gave it my all. I did everything in my power that I could do. And if I would’ve walked away any sooner, there would’ve always been a question in my mind of, ‘Did I do everything that I can do?’”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown are no longer a couple. The latter should be thankful for this. (TLC)

Meri now sees herself as a badass. She clearly has no regrets and says she’s “at peace” with how everything played out.

Ironically, it largely played out via Meri and Kody announcing the end of their romance in January because People Magazine published an article that said they had already broken up.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they said in a joint statement back then.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”