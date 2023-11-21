We’ve been seeing an awful lot of Meghan Markle lately.

Over the weekend, for example, Meghan surprised fans by working the red carpet at Variety‘s Power of Women event.

It was the first time that she’d appeared at such an event without Prince Harry by her side since the two of them wed back in 2018.

And because the duchess’ every action is dissected and endlessly speculated upon, it prompted another round of rumors about trouble in Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

Possibly with those reports in mind, Meghan made another surprise appearance last night, this time with Harry in tow.

As Page Six reports, Harry and Meghan showed up at an NHL game between the Canucks and the Sharks in Vancouver last night.

Not only did the Sussexes take in the game from the comfort of a private box, Harry also made his way to center ice for a ceremonial puck drop.

“I actually had to tell him [to drop the puck] because he keeps holding and smiling,” he said. “I’d say ‘it’s time to drop it’ but it’s a cool moment. For sure I will remember that one,” San Jose Sharks’ center Tomas Hertl remarked after the game.

“I gave him a fist bump, I don’t know if you’re allowed to do that. I did it, he did it. He kind of looked at me but he did it,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet joked.

Clearly, Harry was a hit with the players and coaches — but as usual, an army of online haters found fault with Meghan’s behavior.

“Meghan Markle wearing a $30,000 Cartier Juste un Clou necklace made sure she shows the camera her $250,000 blood diamond pinky ring while,” tweeted one such critic.

“Her jewelry gets out more then her own phantom children.”

Yes, this person is feigning concern for Harry and Meghan’s children, simply because they haven’t been photographed recently.

You can be certain that the troll also would’ve criticized the Sussexes for “exploiting” their kids if they had brought them to the game.

Another account heavily implied that Meghan engaged in a flirtatious interaction with a Canucks player named Quinn Hughes.

“Harry did not seem to mind Meghan’s interest in Hughes, and he was happy to see her enjoy the game and be happy for once,” read one highly dubious tweet from this account.

Granted, we weren’t there, but we highly doubt that Meghan was so overcome with desire for a 24-year-old hockey player that she simply couldn’t contain herself in front of Harry.

In all likelihood, Harry and Meghan simply enjoyed the game, hobnobbed with some fans, and returned to their hotel.

But that’s not the sort of account that generates clicks or sells newspapers.

And so, we get wild accounts of Meghan’s negligent parenting and lack of decorum.

We’re sure the duchess is used to this sort of thing by now — but it still sounds depressingly exhausting.