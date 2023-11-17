Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet. But Where Was Prince Harry?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle still knows how to work it.

The actress-turned-Royal-turned-disenchanted-ex-Royal made a triumphant return to Hollywood on Thursday night, walking the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Women event.

She noticeably did so without Prince Harry by her side, however.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

The aforementioned event celebrated the outlet’s Power of Women honorees… who each garnered their very own Variety cover.

Markle was among these ladies last year, telling reporters at the gathering that she was “proud” to be in attendance to offer her support to others.

(This year’s Power of Women honorees are Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan.)

Markle looked gorgeous, but many social media users have since been focused on the absence of Prince Harry, who looked rather unhappy the last time he made a public appearance with his wife.

Meghan Markle is quite easy on the eyes, isn’t she? (Getty)

Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 and now live in Montecito with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Their attempts to capitalize on their fame and therefore make their very own fortune (after stepping very far back from their Royal Family duties) haven’t gone very smoothly, prompting speculation that Markle may actually return to acting at some point.

Her podcast has bombed.

Her popularity is waning.

What would Markle have to lose at this point, right?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk on stage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

On Thursday, meanwhile, Markle told reporters that her favorite holiday tradition is that her and Harry’s “little ones are enjoying every minute of it.”

A year ago, when she was part of this same Variety issue, Markle not-so-subtly implied that she doesn’t want her son or daughter to have anything to do with her in-laws.

“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations,” she said back then.

“But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Along these same anti-Royal Family lines, Omid Scobie spoke to People Magazine this week.

The author of an upcoming book about King Charles and his infamous relatives, Scobie minced nary a word when it comes to where he thinks Markle stands these days.

In anything related to the monarch?

“She doesn’t want anything to do with it,” Scobie says.