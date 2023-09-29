Kylie Jenner Accused of Padding Hips to Achieve Insane Hourglass Figure

Kylie Jenner took a break from spending so much time with Timothee Chalamet and jetted off to Paris.

When Paris Fashion Week calls, you answer. Apparently.

A number of her outfits have drawn mixed reactions, including her unnerving toe-boots. But that’s pretty standard for a makeup mogul MILF at Fashion Week, right?

Except … what’s that under Kylie’s dress? Fans are accusing her of padding her hips to create an artificial hourglass.

On TikTok, Kylie Jenner unveils her look for a visit to Paris in September 2023. (TikTok)

Make no mistake: the vast majority of the reactions to Kylie Jenner’s photos have been extremely positive.

Whether in Kylie’s own replies or just fans talking among themselves, people are praising her looks. She’s super hot.

One look in particular was a skintight and glittering gold gown. Kylie wore it to the Schiaparelli show, which took place at the Italian Embassy on Thursday evening.

Taking to TikTok, Kylie was eager to show off her dazzling hourglass during a September 2023 Paris trip. (TikTok)

As much as people enjoyed Kylie’s plunging neckline, it was her cinched waist that drew the most eyes.

She could give Kim a run for her money with that out-of-this-world hips-to-waist-to-shoulders ratio. Or could she?

See, a number of eagle-eyed folks on the internet noticed clues that this isn’t a natural hourglass. And some believe that she used padding on her hips to take on this shape.

In a September 2023 TikTok video, Kylie Jenner was eager to show off that she can match even her most famous sister’s hourglass shape. But can she? (TikTok)

So what’s the clue? Simply put, her fans noticed a (faint) indentation in and around Kylie’s hips, beneath the dress. The indentation seems to grow larger when she sits.

On social media, the speculation suggested that she had placed padding around her hips to generate these curves.

As a Reddit user snarked: “Pays tons of money to perfect her body but still wears padding to make her hips look massive.”

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“Girl noooooooo. I wanna cry. This is worse than the pushup+cutlet+sock combo,” one commenter wrote.

Another redditor mocked: “OOPS! Girl, your hip pads are showin’! I’m cringing hard.”

“Omg it looks damn ridiculous and all the comments are like, ‘Wow, she looks insane her body is incredible…'” a comment marveled.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

“Kylie doesn’t even look like this,” accused another Reddit denizen.

“After all that surgery she’s also using padding,” the commenter remarked. “Was the lipo and BBL not enough?”

Just for the record, Kylie says that people’s ideas about her getting work done are way off.

Posing in an unorthodox black velvet look on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia for its March 2023 issue, Kylie Jenner wowed fans with her modeling chops. (Vanity Fair Italy)

To be fair, other fans chimed in with their own theory. And this one is less insulting, and does not include padding. Rather, they believe that the corset of the dress was digging into her hips.

“I feel like she has an extremely tight corset underneath and her ridiculously big hips are spilling out,” suggested one, “because it’s so tight.”

Another chimed in to agree: “I think it might be her super tight shapewear/bodysuit cutting into her ‘hips.'”