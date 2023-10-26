For years, fans have speculated about Kylie Jenner’s various cosmetic procedures.

Recently, fans speculated that Kylie had removed her implants and wore a padded dress to simulate an extreme hourglass.

But Kylie has pushed back a lot of that.

And in a new interview, Kylie says that she has “never touched” her face with plastic surgery.

Kylie Jenner does have plump lips. She has admitted to the use of filters. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Before we get into the interview itself, let’s just establish that Kylie’s fans watched her grow up on television.

(Not all of them — many of them are even younger than she is, and only found her on Snapchat or whatever)

So we all know that Kylie’s look has changed dramatically over the years. But Kylie insists that most, albeit not all, of that has been the natural product of growing up (while being unfathomably rich).

During the first trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, Kylie Jenner suggested an important family discussion. (Image Credit: Hulu)

On Wednesday, October 25, The Wall Street Journal published an interview with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself,” Kylie said in reflection.

“And,” she continued, “seeing myself in her has changed everything.”

In retrospect, Kylie Jenner admits that she wishes that she had “never touched anything” on her face during the Season 3 trailer for The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” Kylie expressed.

“I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made,” she affirmed.

“And,” Kylie continued, “making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

Kylie Jenner cradles daughter Stormi Webster on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kylie went on to explain just what those “mistakes” include.”

She said that one major regret was “surgery when I was younger.” Oh?

“I’ve never touched my face,” Kylie quickly clarified. “But just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19.”

Kylie Jenner spoke during the Season 3 trailer for The Kardashians about how becoming a mom has shaped how she views her influence. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids,” Kylie acknowleged. “Or let my body just develop.”

She explained that she always “loved my body” but found that she felt “influenced by amazing boobs.” (To be fair, who isn’t?)

Kylie added: “I was just having fun.”

Though Kylie Jenner turned away from the camera for this snap, all eyes are on her. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This is not the first time that Kylie has made comments along these lines.

Back in April, Kylie moved to quash rumors that she had numerous insecurities and that she had undergone “so much surgery” on her face.

“I love full lips and wanted full lips,” Kylie said this spring. “But growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room.”

Speaking to the confessional camera, Kylie Jenner describes how her sister’s home “echoes.” Get her! (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I had my one lip insecurity thing,” Kylie told HommeGirls at the time, “so I got lip filler.” (Just a reminder, Tyga has a big obsession with lips and feet, and many believe that this influenced Kylie’s taste starting in her teens)

At the time, she continued “and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it.”

Kylie then added: “But I always thought I was cute.”