Let’s face it:

It’s gonna be impossible for Vanderpump Rules to top Season 10.

The most recent batch of episodes features Ariana Madix learning that Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, resulting in one of the biggest scandals in reality TV history.

As a result, Leviss will not be returning for Season 11.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules smiles for the camera in this promo pic. (BRAVO)

At BravoCon on November 3, however, Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Sandoval were all present.

And the trailer shown to attendees for the first time made it evident that this new season won’t be lacking in drama.

In the footage, the group is seen at a beach outing where James draws a line between Ariana and Sandoval’s respective sides.

“Don’t go over the line,” he warns the others as the costars come back together on screen.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

In a separate scene with Lala and Scheana, Lisa Vanderpump tries to advocate for Sandoval, telling the women:

“To lose his best friend and his business is up the creek. Everything has gone wrong in his life.”

Well, yeah.

But who’s fault is that?!?

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

At one point in the sneak peek, Sandoval gets a hug from Scheana, but Katie emphasizes that she’ll always be on Team Ariana.

“If you’re going to be friends with him, she’s going to f-cking cut you off,” Katie tells Scheana. “Think about your next move very carefully.”

The most shocking moment, however, takes place when Ariana directly addresses Sandoval.

“Ruin my life, my home and then attempt to kill my f-cking dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” she says before Sandoval thinks about leaving in another scene from the beach outing.

Tom Sandoval just doesn’t seem like a very good person. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Sandoval has said he considered suicide in the wake of his infamous affair.

The controversy has taken its toll on pretty much everyone involved in the series.

“There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” Scheana said during her Amazon Live in July.

“No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. Eleven seasons and that day got me the most.”

Tom Sandoval breaks down in tears here in the wake of Scandoval on an episode of Special Forces: Worldâ€™s Toughest Test. (FOX)

Lala, for her part, also hinted that viewers are in for some surprising twists and turns.

“There will be a day where the dust settles. People move on. It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” she said on her Give Them Lala podcast that same month.

“Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.’”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will premiere in July.