It’s all over for Kody Brown and Janelle Brown.

No, really, the former now insists.

It is ALL over between the Sister Wives patriarch and this former spiritual spouse.

In a teaser for next Sunday’s Sister Wives: One on One Special, the 54-year old says on camera he had no desire to reconnect with Janelle after she chose to walk away from their relationship about a year ago.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown share the screen here. They no longer share a marriage. (TLC)

“I was thinking to myself, I don’t ever want to talk to Janelle again,” Kody tells moderator Sukanya Krishnan at one point on this episode.

Elsewhere, Robyn Brown pleads in another scene with Kody, telling her husband:

“You have six kids, that’s worth fighting for.”

Kody isn’t exactly one to care about anyone other than himself, however.

This is someone who is an awful father to his kids, according to Janelle.

Janelle Brown gets deep in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

When it comes to Meri Brown, meanwhile, Kody will claim on this same special he “told her I loved her and I chose to love her” before the downfall of their relationship.

On a recent Sister Wives episode, though, Kody said he was only capable of faking love for Meri.

He hasn’t looked at her in a romantic sense in many years.

Hence why the pair ended their romance on the Season 18 finale.

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Via this same preview for this same special, Janelle and Christine Brown allege that Kody can answer for what went down in their marriages as a “grown man,” before he refers to two unspecified wives and their remarks.

“They’re trash talking me because I’m guilty of not loving them,” he confesses.

Points for honesty from Kody, we guess.

But then we must subtract some points from the guy for being a total and complete jerk.

Kody Brown says something that is likely very selfish and sexist in this confessional. (TLC)

Despite all these issues and all these obvious obstacles, Robyn previously said she was hopeful the Brown family could eventually reunite.

In some manner.

“I sure hope it’s possible, but I can’t have expectations,” Robyn told People Magazine.

“I can’t put expectations on people, I’m realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family.

“So I hope and I pray that it’s possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don’t know.”