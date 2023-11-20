It is all over for Kody Brown and Meri Brown.

Granted, it was all over for Kody Brown and Meri Brown back in January when the former couple issued a joint statement that confirmed they were terminating their marriage.

But Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives took viewers back a few months before this announcement was made.

It featured a pivotal scene in which Meri and Kody met up with Robyn Brown, presumably to talk about the family’s plans for the property at Coyote Pass…

Kody and Meri Brown get into an argument in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

… but then for Meri to drop a bombshell on the legal spouses.

“I was up at the bed and breakfast this past weekend and it needs me,” Meri told the husband and wife, emphasizing that “probably won’t be renewing my lease here” and telling Robyn and Kody that she planned to move to Utah.

Previously on Sister Wives, Kody told Meri he didn’t love her.

“I’m not going to apologize for what I know in my heart is what I need to do,” Meri said in a confessional this week after Robyn broke down in tears over he planned moved.

“If it’s going to hurt Robyn’s feelings, if Kody’s going to be jumping for joy, whatever the emotion that somebody else has about it is irrelevant.”

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

After Robyn walked away from this hard conversation, Kody told Meri:

“I sit here feeling like it’s ridiculous to stay in a duty-bound marriage.”

“No, I don’t think it’s fair for either of us,” Meri replied.

The very selfish patriarch then noted that “the hardest thing is accepting that it’s not going to go back to a place that works for what you’re looking for,” prompting Meri to express in a confessional how she didn’t like the way Kody was “putting all this on me and he’s also not owning that he just doesn’t have the interest.”

This was baffling to witness because Kody has said for YEARS that he no longer views Meri in any kind of romantic way.

Kody Brown has a stern expression on his face in this photo. (TLC)

The father of 17 went on to say he was willing to fake his affection for Meri, to basically fulfill his most basic “duty” as a polygamous partner.

“Nobody wants to be that. And I’ve experienced it and it’s not fun,” Meri rightfully retorted, telling Robyn at one point:

“It’s not fair for me to be alone like I have been for years. And it’s not fair for him to feel like he has to do a duty.’

With this said, Meri gave Robyn and Kody a hug and walked away.

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Robyn, for her part, was really broken up about things… with Meri now joining Christine and Janelle in walking away from Kody.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, here on this property with our kids and our grandkids and Kody running around like he does and having a family,” she said through tears, before concluding:

“I don’t understand.”

Kody knew it was over, however, and even seemed to be just fine with the development.

“This is goodbye,” he said.

“It was a negotiation that was long overdue. I mean, it’s been maybe a wasted seven years for Meri. I have no idea. But we’ve agreed now and I hope she finds peace because I will.”