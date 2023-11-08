It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Jinger Duggar.

Back in January, Jinger published her debut memoir, and while the book was a hit with readers, it reportedly angered certain family members who thought they’d been portrayed in an unflattering light.

Interestingly, the controversy surrounding Jinger’s book overshadowed the speculation that had surrounded her life for at least a year prior.

For reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, for much of that time, the online rumor mill was convinced that Jinger was unhappy in her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar shared this snap featuring husband Jeremy Vuolo on August 2, 2023. Some fans declared that they hardly recognized him. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But despite the rumors of a loveless and toxic marriage, Jinger and Jeremy are still going strong.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this week, and Jinger marked the occasion by posting a montage of photos from the couple’s time together.

“7 years of marriage! I love doing life with you @jeremy_vuolo,” Jinger captioned the post.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for a selfie to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. (Instagram)

Jeremy marked the occasion with a tribute post of his own.

“Life with you only gets better and better. Happy seven years, @jingervuolo,” he wrote in the caption.

Needless to say, it looks as though these two are still very much in love.

In fact, there was never any real reason to believe that they weren’t.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in Santa Barbara in September in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans would dissect Jinger’s Instagram videos and book tour appearances and make wild conclusions on the basis of her facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language.

Not surprisingly, very few of these amateur sleuths deduced that Jinger is perfectly happy in her marriage.

That’s not the sort of conclusion that generates controversy, which is the name of the game in online Duggar discourse.

Jinger Duggar dressed as a gingerbread person for Halloween. Naturally, her husband went as a baker. (Instagram)

Jinger has likely lived the most of eventful life of all of Jim Bob and Michelle’s daughters, a fact that might be responsible for all the wild speculation about her marriage.

The Duggars belong to a notoriously misogynistic sect of Christian fundamentalism, so we rarely see women who are free to express themselves publicly and dress as they please.

Jinger’s relative independence has led many to the assumption that she’s forever testing her boundaries to the immense frustration of her evangelical husband.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for a photo in October of 2023. (Instagram)

But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Jinger has been enjoying her freedom — living in different states, disregarding the infamous Duggar dress code — since the very beginning of her marriage.

These two might be very old-fashioned by most standards, but they’re downright progressive in their world, and it seems their willingness to violate norms and forge their own path is one of the things that united them early on.

So happy anniversary to the most rebellious couple in Duggar Land! Here’s to many more years of breaking the rules!