Jinger Duggar has been defying her parents’ ridiculous rules for years now.

In fact, Jinger was the first of her siblings to disregard the ridiculous Duggar dress code that requires girls and women to wear long dresses and loose, billowy tops at all times.

Of course, even rebellious Jinger only felt comfortable violating these rules after she got married and received permission from her husband to adopt a more modern style of dress.

Such is the power of Jim Bob Duggar’s control over his kids.

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anyway, these days Jinger is the most liberated of all her siblings.

She married a man her parents didn’t approve of and relocated with him to Los Angeles — a move that her parents definitely didn’t approve of!

But for all of her past transgressions, Jinger’s most recent act of rebellion still came as a shock to fans.

Jinger Duggar dressed as a gingerbread person for Halloween. Naturally, her husband went as a baker. (Instagram)

Yes, in defiance of her parents who believe that the holiday is a satanic celebration, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, dressed up for Halloween.

Not only that, the couple allowed their two daughters to dress up as well.

Jeremy revealed this latest act of disobedience on his Instagram page.

Jinger Duggar poses with her husband and two daughters in their Halloween costumes. (Instagram)

“A baker has to get a jingerbread, a panda, and Cinderella across a river. He has a rowboat, and it can only carry him and one other thing…” Jeremy captioned the post.

Fans were effusive in their praise of the couple’s sense of humor.

“I love that Jinger is a gingerbread cookie! Clever!” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Absolutely adorable! Hope everyone had a fantastic time!” another added.

Jinger Duggar shared this snap featuring husband Jeremy Vuolo on August 2, 2023. Some fans declared that they hardly recognized him. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“You guys are sooo cute,” a third commented.

“The girls’ costumes are absolutely perfect,” a fourth remarked.

Like the rest of her siblings, Jinger was not permitted to celebrate Halloween or engage in pretty much any sort of secular activity growing up.

But interestingly, she wasn’t the only grown Duggar daughter to put on a costume this year.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard pose in their Halloween costumes. (Instagram)

Jill Duggar also celebrated Halloween with her family, and while fans were quick to congratulate her on her newfound freedom, Jill also received a good deal of criticism from disappointed fundamentalists.

Some even went so far as to accuse Jill of “dancing with demons” and violating the “number one rule” of her father’s brand of evangelicalism.

It’s tough to say why Jill received so much more pushback.

On July 4, Jinger Duggar marked the 2023 Independence Day celebration by sharing a video of visiting with family back in Arkansas — including sister Jill Duggar. Naturally, she vlogged about it. (YouTube)

It could be because until relatively recently, she was viewed as the more traditional, compliant daughter.

But Jill and Jinger both published scathing memoirs in the past year, and Jill’s was actually more critical of Jim Bob and Michelle!

Now, the courageous sisters are united in celebrating their father’s most hated holiday.

Frankly, we love to see it!