Brandi Mallory Found Dead in Chipolte Parking Lot; New Details on Death of Reality Star

We have an update on the tragic death of Brandi Mallory.

As previously reported, the former Extreme Weight Loss contestant died on November 9 in the town of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

She was only 40 years old.

No cause of death was announced at the time this news broke; nor are we privy to a cause of death at the moment.

Brandi Mallory smiles here for her own camera for a photo she shared online. (Instagram)

However, the Atlanta Police Department now reports that Mallory was last seen on November 8 via surveillance footage as she drove to a local Chipotle around 5:53 p.m.

She entered the established… returned to her vehicle with her food… but never left.

The owner of a nearby deli told authorities that he noticed a lone vehicle in the parking lot the next morning, adding that a woman appeared to be sleeping inside, according to the official documents.

The man reportedly became concerned and called 911 a few hours later when he noticed the car was still there and the woman inside “did not look alert, conscious or breathing.”

This woman, of course, was later identified as Mallory.

Brandi Mallory has passed away at the very, very young age of 40. (Facebook)

Police shave aid there was no sign of foul play and that Mallory’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Mallory was a contestant on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss Season 4 back in 2014.

She maintained a strong social media following in the years since this appearance by sharing makeup tips and also by sharing her love for dancing.

The late star’s family and friends honored her memory with a candlelight vigil on November 12, while a memorial service will be held for her on Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Lithonia, Georgia.

We send our condolences to those who knew and loved Brandi Mallory. (Instagram)

Extreme Weight Loss season 5 contestant Kim Williams Maxile, meanwhile, paid tribute to Mallory in an emotional Instagram post a few days ago.

“Rest in Love sis,” Maxile captioned a video of her and Mallory.

“To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going.

“You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity.

“I’m blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world.”

We continue to send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Brandi Mallory.

May she rest in peace